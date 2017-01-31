Sharky and the Caddman return

SOMETIMES the best plans are hatched over a nice bottle of red and, for two Australian rock legends, that couldn't be more true.

Following their record-breaking Sharky and the Caddman tour in 2013, Glenn Shorrock and Brian Cadd have done it all in music, both boasting resumes of musical achievement spanning 50 years.

From groups the Twilights, the Groop, Axiom, the Bootleg Family and Little River Band, Shorrock and Cadd share an intimate musical relationship and a friendship which will see them reunite on stage this month.

"We stay in touch, every now and then (touring) comes up and one of us says we should do a few more shows,” Cadd said.

"We have a couple of good bottles of red and that's really how it happens.”

The pair will be joined by Axiom members Chris Stockley and drummer Doug Lavery, and singer/guitarists Sam See and Glyn Mason, in a must-see for rock fans and purists.

With songs like Reminiscing, Ginger Man, Cool Change, and Help is on its Way, there'll be no shortage of hits but Cadd said another aspect of the show always heightened the entertainment.

"We base our whole act on Laurel and Hardy; we have a lot of fun telling stories, we might drift off the plan but we're not scared to take it there,” he said.

Brian Cadd on stage. Contributed

Poking a bit of light-hearted fun at his great mate Shorrock - who was asked to wear a wig by American label Capital Records at the height of Little River Band's international success in the 1970's - Cadd said a little-known Shorrock character wearing a wig of a different kind may pop up on stage.

"Since I've known him he's had a propensity to dress up as character "Superdroop”, which he used to do in Axiom,” Cadd said with a laugh.

"He had a Superman outfit with a pillow down the front and a Superman wig, it was fabulous.

"That's the only time he's worked with me with a wig. It looked like it was made out of bitumen.”

Cadd said the lighter side of their lives always made touring a joy but fans could rest assured their music would remain the centrepiece.

"That hour-and-a-half on stage is the most fun you can have with your clothes on,” Cadd said.

"We're too old to take our clothes off and no one's asked us to do that for 50 years, so our best option is to play music.”