Shire set to sizzle in heatwave

COOL IT: Bella Sharpe, Tayla Kenny and Giselle McDonald cool off in Cudgen Creek.

WITH temperatures set to soar again this week across the Tweed, residents have been warned to take care during the extreme weather conditions.

Murwillumbah is expected to reach a top of 35 degrees today with temperatures forecast to fluctuate between 33-35 degrees for the remainder of the working week.

But the Bureau of Meteorology predicts daytime temperatures could soar to 42 degrees across the region today with similar high temperatures to remain through to Sunday.

The bureau is also predicting an extreme UV index 17 across the shire for the rest of the week.

The high temperatures come after the region sweltered through high heats at the weekend. The heat had a tragic impact in south-east Queensland where a 30-year-old man died of heatstroke after riding his motorbike in 30 degree heat.

Assistant director of public health for the North Coast area Greg Bell warned heat-related illness could affect anyone but especially those with a pre-existing medical condition like heart disease.

"People who live alone really need to give it a bit of thought,” Mr Bell said.

"People need to just make sure where they are that they might need to modify what they do at that time.”

Mr Bell said people should check to make sure they are well prepared for extreme heat and to look out for others who are vulnerable.

"It's important people make sure they physically don't exhort themselves, drink plenty of water and plan around their day,” he said.

"Be aware of the signs.” he said.

Tweed residents took to Facebook over the weekend to report on how hot it got across the shire.

Murwillumbah resident Shirley Windley wrote that her thermometer proved there wasn't much difference between the reading of 34.9 degrees in the shade and the 35.2 degrees in direct sunlight. While Kim Kilpatrick wrote it was "37 degrees along with 73% humidity” where she lived.