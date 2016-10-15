Short-game revolution secures cricket's long-term future

HITTING IT FOR SIX: Cricket is alive and well on the Tweed, with a spike in junior participation in modern forms driving the next generation towards senior competition.

A DECISION to draw a line in the sand and revolutionise cricket has led to a rebirth of the sport on the Tweed.

As juniors from under-12s to 16s prepare to run out for their first games of the season today, participation rates at the base level in programs such as Milo T20 Blast have doubled over the past four years.

Tweed District Cricket Association treasurer Steve Twohill said the sport had been in gradual decline before the TDCA realised a change was needed for the sport to survive.

"It was dying a natural death and we were really at the crossroads,” Twohill said.

"We recognised participation rates were dwindling so we approached Ballina District cricket to merge,” Twohill said.

Starting a combined competition with Ballina, Twohill said a change in approach was needed at grassroots level to re-engage interest in the sport.

The wheels were set in motion and on the back of T20 Big Bash cricket, a TDCA focus on shorter forms of the game has been a key factor in the resurgence.

"We're going through a transition from traditional cricket tand off the back off the big bash, we're getting a bit more traction with kids and parents,” he said.

"We're running midweek programs which are more for the entry level and those kids are transitioning into traditional cricket on Saturdays.”

Photo Blainey Woodham Tweed Daily News. Junior Cricket, Sth Twd V Cudgen u12's at Ron Wilkinson , Blainey Woodham

Murwillumbah, Cudgen and Pottsville are all fielding two under-14s side each in the Ballina Tweed competition and also have healthy numbers in under-14's and 16's.

While junior cricket was once focussed on finding potential superstars, the mindset has shifted which has paid dividends.

"The focus is on participation. There's still elite pathways, but without boys and girls you haven't got a game, so the focus is on having a good time,” Twohill said.

Twohill said a lot of work was being done by clubs to make the transition from T20 Blast to traditional cricket to ensure sustainability moving forward.

"Senior sides have been struggling with participation rates, but the plan over time is to transition these kids into seniors,” he said

"We won't see the fruits of this labour for five to six years, but numbers are growing, so we're heading the right way.”

Twohill said any junior wanting to get involved should visit www.playcricket.com.au to find their nearest program.