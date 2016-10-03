Single mums struggle

BEST friends Skye Fuller and Jasmine Mackenzie have a lot in common - they're both 23, have solid part-time jobs, are single parents and have endured a long wait to rent a home in the Tweed.

The Gold Coasters have spent two years applying for rentals around Pottsville and Cabarita because they believe the Tweed is a better place to raise their children.

Ms Mackenzie, an aged worker, was approved this week but Ms Fuller, a supermarket worker, is still on the endless cycle of house inspections, for which more than 25 applicants can turn up at any one time.

Ms Fuller believes having a child "isn't as bad as having a pet” when it comes to house-hunting and that agents and landlords should "just give us a go” because single mothers can be responsible tenants.

"They make up reasons why (the application is rejected), but it's the child thing, obviously they would prefer someone without a child,” Ms Fuller said.

Vacancy rates from the Real Estate Institute of NSW show in March 2016, the Northern Rivers had the third lowest vacancy rate in NSW, at 1.5%, a worse rate than Sydney with a 1.7% vacancy rate. To make matters more difficult, according to the latest CoreLogic-RP Data update, the median rent in the Tweed-Richmond area rose by 10% for the 12 months to March, to $440 per week.

Reflecting on the plight of the two mums, REINSW deputy president Brett Hunter said in a competitive market, applicants could use a number of techniques to improve their chances.

"From an investor's point of view, risk is mainly around two areas - financial, through rent, and risk to the property, through damage,” Mr Hunter said.

"Have some savings in a bank account to say 'here is what I have been able to save over a period of time'.

"Getting references or testimonials, even personal references, can help you to show how you can keep a place clean and tidy. Agents will also absolutely Google you before we approve you.

"Have a look at your Facebook and say would you rent a property to you - and if you wouldn't, I wouldn't.”

APPLICANT TIPS: