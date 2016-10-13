Sister act soars to AHL win

Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick (back row, fifth and second from right), celebrate a national title with their Queensland Scorchers side.

CABARITA Beach hockey stars Savannah and Madison Fitzpatrick have helped drive their Queensland Scorchers side to an Australian Hockey league (AHL) national title.

The sisters were integral in the victory over the Victorian Vipers in Perth on Sunday, with Savannah scoring a crucial goal in the 3-2 win, while Madison continued a strong run of form to be selected in Australia's Junior World Cup Squad.

The side was led by captain and Hockeyroos' star Jodie Kenny and confirmed their status as Australia's dominant women's hockey state after lifting the trophy in 2015.

Kenny, back from Australia's unsuccessful Rio 2016 campaign where the side bowed out in the quarter-finals stage, commended the team's ability to lift after a shaky opening.

"It's back-to-back titles for us, so we made some history today which is really awesome,” Kenny said after the win.

"We didn't have the best start, we probably had about 15 penalty corners against us, but we made it through and defended them well.

"We really pushed through right to the last minute and we got the win.”

Savannah Fitzpatrick's strike drew Queensland level after a seventh minute strike by Victoria's Hannah Gravenall put the Scorchers on the back foot early.

The Scorchers' side, also featuring Gold Coasters Maddie James, Rosie Malone, Tegan Richards and Jamie Stone, forged ahead with a goal to Rebecca Greiner, before Kenny slotted a late goal to secure Queensland's third title in four seasons.

Madison Fitzpatrick now links up with the junior World Cup squad, before they depart for the title in Chile on November 20.

Queensland men's defending champions the Blades finished fifth. Despite being the top scoring side, they finished behind NSW and Victoria in their pool.