Sixers have a blast on the Tweed

Daniel McKenzie
| 7th Jan 2017 2:31 PM
Sydney Sixers' Sean Abbott at a previous clinic.
Sydney Sixers' Sean Abbott at a previous clinic. Brad Greenshields

Cricket: THE Sydney Sixers are coming to town for their first ever school holiday camp on the Tweed.

As the T20 Big Bash juggernaut bowls, children on the Tweed have the chance to take part in the school holiday camps led by the inaugural Big Bash champion organisation.

Cricket NSW's Jared Seiffert said kids would have the chance to play cricket and learn skills while having fun.

"Big Bash is the whole experience. There's pre-match entertainment, colours, lights and music, and that generates interest with kids,” Seiffert said.

Northern NSW is the Sixers' regional zone and Seiffert said engaging young fans on the Tweed was an important step in the game's growth.

"Big Bash has definitely increased junior cricket since it came in and the growth has been phenomenal and that's why we're pushing it to keep growing it,” he said.

Tweed District Cricket Association executive Steve Twohill said it was a coup to have the professional side engaging with the region.

"This is a great initiative for young kids and their families from the Tweed Valley and southern Gold Coast who have embraced the Big Bash to come and have a go in a fun filled environment,” Twohill said.

The clinic runs for two days from January 16 for children aged 7-12 at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

Cost is $99 per child. Visit sydneysixers.com.au/ school-holiday-camps to register.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  big bash big bash cricket cricket school holiday program sydney sixers t20 cricket tweed district cricket association tweed sport

