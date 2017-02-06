Sixty years of marriage has swum by

LAP OF SUCCESS: Barbara and Dave Maynard at Banora Club Oasis pool where they are active members of the Masters Swimming Club.

MARRYING in 1957, Dave and Barbara Maynard have shared the past 60 years of their lives lapping up the success of raising a family of five children, moving from New Zealand to Australia and making a name for themselves in the swimming world.

Having met at a dance in Wellington in 1955, Mrs Maynard said she realised early on that she'd found the man she would marry.

"He said to me 'I have a little confession to make to you', and I thought maybe he was married or had a child,” Mrs Maynard said.

"He said he told me a fib and said 'I'm not 20, I'm only 19'. He had told me he was 20 because I was 21. I was sweating for a while because I thought this was the man I'm probably going to marry after one night. I liked his curly hair.”

TRUE LOVE: Barbara and Dave Maynard in 1957, the year they were married. Contributed

Mr Maynard, who was born in London and grew up during the Blitz, had moved to New Zealand when he was 17, wanting to create a new life. He said he found one with Barbara.

"When I did get (to New Zealand) I made it my home because I didn't know where I belonged after the war,” he said.

"I'd been separated from my family at four years of age and I got sent away to foster parents. My family never got back together as a unit. So when I got to New Zealand I really wanted to know who I was, so I started my own family.”

Regardless of the years, the love between the pair is still as strong as ever.

"She's been my bride all my life and I still call her my bride,” Mr Maynard said.

Mrs Maynard said everyone at the pool smiled at her nickname.

"They all know it,” she said.

FIRST PLACE: Barbara Maynard after winning medals during one of her swimming competitions. Contributed

Once their children reached adulthood, the couple moved to Australia in 1991 to travel.

"We travelled around for four years in a caravan when we left New Zealand then we had a house built in the Tweed,” Mrs Maynard said.

"Of all the places in Australia, and we saw quite a bit of it, Tweed is the best,” Mr Maynard added.

"You've got the climate, the hospital and all of the shops. We found a nice little spot at the top of the hill and that was us.”

Now living at Tweed Heads South, the Maynards have become an integral part of the Masters Swimming Club at Oasis Pool, Club Banora.

Dave Maynard used to fly planes. Contributed

Mr Maynard was a part of the committee for 10 years, and also held the role of vice-president.

Having represented New Zealand in table tennis, Mrs Maynard is also a talented swimmer, having won a gold medal in the English Masters Swimming competition last year.

"I was in the 80 to 85 age group and I got a gold medal for that because I was the fastest,” Mrs Maynard said.

"I swam 2.3km in one hour which is 44 laps.”

The couple has always loved swimming, and represented their club either in competition or refereeing in national events and world championships.

"We swim three times a week, doing about 1500m to two kilometres so that's 40 lengths,” Mrs Maynard said.

FAMILY: Barbara and Dave Maynard with their five children Paul, Steve, Debbie, Michael and Ken. Contribtued

The Maynard's celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family on Thursday, February 2, and will be heading away for the first time on a cruise as an extra special treat for themselves.

Mrs Maynard has so many fond memories of the past 60 years but said the birth of their five children would have to be the highlight.

"It's a long time but it's so clear in my mind as well,” she said.

Mr Maynard is looking forward to the upcoming years.

"She's a good cook, I'll keep her on,” he quipped.