Smith Family helps save for school

THE Smith Family is making it easier for lower income families going back to school by providing financial aid.

The national Saver Plus program allows participants to receive dollar for dollar, up to $500, when they save with ANZ Bank over 10 months and attend financial education workshops.

Gold Coast resident Krystle McKinley used the service with the help of the Smith Family at Kirra Hill Community and Cultural Centre to save for her daughter's school laptop.

"Without a laptop she wouldn't be able to complete assignments or sit exams,” Ms McKinley said.

"Even my younger children need access to a computer and the internet to do homework.”

Ms McKinley said the lessons she's learned from the program would help her in the future.

Smiths Family Saver Plus coordinator Jasmin Dorrington said the program aims to establish a long term savings habit.

"At this time of the year it's in every parent's head that they have to pay school fees and resources,” Ms Dorrington said.

"It can be tricky because you may have had loss of income due to the holidays.” Contact 1300 610 355.