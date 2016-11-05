Soaring temperatures raise fears as arsonist targets Tweed

THE Tweed is at a flashpoint with scorching temperatures forecast for today amid fears at least one arsonist is at work in the area.

Police are investigating a series of suspicious fires, including a grassfire at Kingscliff that forced the evacuation of a childcare centre on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a spate of suspicious scrub fires that have been reported across the region in recent weeks, including a monster blaze that tore through more than 80 hectares of bushland at Cabarita on Saturday.

The aftermath following the bushfire at the Cudgen Nature Reserve at the weekend. Nikki Todd

While volunteers from 10 NSW Rural Fire Service units battled the Cabarita blaze, firefighters were called to another grassfire at Salt. Suspicious fires have also been reported in the Banora Point and Terranora areas.

"The sheer number of them is alarming,” Tweed Heads Fire Station Officer Chris Perrin said.

"There have been 20 to 30 fires in the area in the last two to three weeks.”

Tweed Byron Local Area Command crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said the outbreak of suspicious fires is a major issue for police.

"It's a bit difficult to say that they are all deliberately lit but there are a number that we would say have been and that is a very significant concern,” he said.

"The result of lighting a fire can be disastrous. People can lose their lives, lose their property, the result can be catastrophic.”

Det Insp Cullen said police investigations were continuing and he called on the community to report any suspicious activity.

The plea for public assistance comes with the temperature on the Tweed today with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting the mercury will reach a sizzling 37 degrees.

NSW Rural Fire Service Far North Coast operations officer Inspector Bob Wilcox said the hot temperatures and dry conditions made for a genuine threat.

"All the fuel is there and any time we get temperatures like those that are predicted we are very concerned,” he said.

"We're at a really dangerous time of the year.”

Anyone with information relating to the fires should call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.