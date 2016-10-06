26°
Son jailed after choking and threatening to slit mum's throat

Alina Rylko
| 6th Oct 2016 4:40 PM
Kayne Pevy was sentenced at Tweed Local Court on Wednesday.
Kayne Pevy was sentenced at Tweed Local Court on Wednesday.

A TERRANORA man has been jailed for 10 months after choking his mother and threatening to slit her throat at her Kingscliff home in September.

Kayne Pevy, 21, pleaded guilty to intimidating or intending physical harm (domestic), contravening a restriction on an Apprehended Violence Order and common assault at Tweed Local Court on Wednesday.

According to court documents and the agreed facts, Mr Pevy's mother was sitting on her veranda with a friend on at about 12.30pm on September 11 "enjoying a beverage” when Pevy pulled up in a white sedan.

Pevy got out of the car, when his mother said "Kayne, leave, you have an AVO”, referring to a protection order served on January 16, 2015.

Pevy then entered the house, "began to scramble through kitchen cupboards” and on his way out "forcefully placed both of his hands around the victim's throat”, rendering her unable to speak.

A witness pleaded for Pevy to stop, prompting the accused to jump the veranda railing and run towards the car in which he arrived but the driver left without Pevy.

Pevy then returned to the premises and grabbed his mother by the throat with one hand while pulling on her hair with the other, rendering her unable to breathe and "her eyes began to pool with water”.

The witness attempted to intervene before Pevy released his mother and ran away, calling out as he left "I'm coming back to slit your throat”.

Pervy will be eligible for parole on March 23, 2017.

Tweed Daily News
