South Tweed kidney clinic wins excellence award

A PROJECT targeting indigenous patients with chronic kidney disease at Bugalwena General Practice in South Tweed Heads has received a North Coast Primary Health Care excellence award.

Bugalwena practice manager Jackie Moody and NCPHN practice assistance liaison officer Kelli Babovic launched the project, which resulted in the 2% of adult clients identified as having the disease increase to 10.7%.

The award, announced at the inaugural Primary Health Care Excellence Awards, came as Minjungbal elder and senior health educator Aunty Sue Follent was recognised with an award for outstanding community service by NCPHN.

Murwillumbah-born Aunty Sue retired not long ago after a distinguished career working for the Northern NSW Local Health District for 28 years.

In 2011, Aunty Sue was inducted into the Minjungbal Museum Hall of Fame at Tweed Heads South. She has been a board member for several health and community organisations.

NCPHN chief executive Dr Vahid Saberi paid tribute to Aunty Sue's work as a community health worker and Bugalwena Health Service co-ordinator: "Aunty Sue has been tireless in her efforts to improve health outcomes for Aboriginal people in northern NSW.”

