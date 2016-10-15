Sparks will fly to open new City

ABOVE: Shoppers queuing up on Thursday for the opening of the new Harris Scarfe store at Tweed City. After the entry ribbon was cut shoppers were treated to gifts and lucky door prizes.

FIREWORKS will light up the sky above Tweed City tonight as the region's major shopping centre celebrates the opening of its newly completed refurbishment.

Popular pop band Justice Crew will be on stage to entertain the crowds as the centre marks the completion of its $30 million redevelopment.

Celebrations began on Thursday as hundreds of shoppers queued up to mark the opening of the new fashion department store Harris Scarfe.

CEO Graham Dean cut the ceremonial ribbon at the store, strategically expanding its national footprint to take over in areas where stores such as Dick Smiths have collapsed.

"We are ... utilising our new store design and aesthetics and an easier shopping experience. As we continue to revolutionise the brand, we are excited to share this with the community in Tweed Heads,” Mr Dean said.

"The Tweed Heads store will offer an apparel portfolio of Harris Scarfe brands featuring prints and refined designs, thanks to the influence of our International Design Hub, and will also offer international and national homewares and manchester brands at great prices.”

FAST FACTS:

What: Tweed City launch

Justice Crew perform at 7.30pm tonight

Fireworks from 8pm tonight