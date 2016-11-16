Special locals' tickets released by Falls

Falls Festival Byron local tickets will be available from today.

UNLUCKY locals who missed out on securing tickets for this year's Falls Music and Arts Festival Byron can now get access to multi or single passes.

Falls Byron organisers announced today that a recently approved increase in capacity to the sold-out Byron event would be dedicated entirely to tickets for locals.

Locals tickets are now on sale through the Falls website and single day and multi-day passes, with separate camping tickets, are available for locals until they sell out.

Only the purchaser needs to be from the region and can purchase up to six tickets each.

Falls Byron director Brandon Saul said organisers were excited that capacity increases were approved to allow locals access to the Byron leg of the festival, which was added in 2013.

He said the flexibility of tickets available would offer locals more options for enjoying the event.

"Tickets to this year's festival sold out quickly and I know many missed out so we're thrilled to be able to offer these additional tickets to locals,” Mr Saul said. "

"The option to purchase multi-day and single-day festival tickets without camping makes it easier for locals who want to dip in and out of the festival.

"Camping tickets are available for those who want to make a night of it and don't want to drive.”

Falls Byron runs from December 31 to January 2.

This year's headliners include Childish Gambino, London Grammar and The Avalanches.

Locals' tickets can be purchased at www.fallsfestival.com