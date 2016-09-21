21°
Special recognition award for hard work

Aisling Brennan | 21st Sep 2016 11:41 AM
SPECIAL SERVICE: Francis Garland receives recognition for her contribution to U3A Twin Towns.
SPECIAL SERVICE: Francis Garland receives recognition for her contribution to U3A Twin Towns.

U3A Twin Towns has praised the hard work and dedication of one of its members by presenting a special service award.

Frances Garland received the award for her commitment to U3A over the years, including her work as a tutor, social organiser and committee member.

U3A Twin Towns spokesperson Ruth Voss said Ms Garland had provided an outstanding contribution to the organisation.

"Frances has been described as the glue that binds the organisation but that describes only part of the contribution Frances makes and has made,” Ms Voss said.

"Her contribution is always well thought out and sensible, a fundraiser and a member who is always ready to lend a helping hand.”

Ms Garland was also a previous recipient of the U3A Twin Towns senior of the year award.

U3A provides learning programs for the mature aged and offers courses in academics, culture and recreation.

