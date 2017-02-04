SPECIAL REPORT: Pro koala group says no to Men's Shed

Lori Scinto, David Norris, Lyn Dickinson and Lorraine Cobcroft don't want the Pottsville Men's Shed to be built at Black Rocks sports oval.

THE environment group behind a push to prevent the Pottsville Men's Shed setting up shop at Black Rocks has vowed to continue its fight.

Threatened Species Conservation Society president and founder David Norris said he was determined to hold the line, saying the proposed site was unfit for use because of its impact on koalas in the area.

"(The Black Rocks site) is a central hub for koala movement,” Mr Norris said.

"It sits at the junction of three koala linkages.”

Having moved to the Black Rocks estate six years ago from the Sunshine Coast with his partner Lyn Dickinson, Mr Norris quickly took an interest in the declining Tweed Coast koala population after attending a TSC workshop.

"We've been accused of being in this for self-interest,” Mr Norris said.

"But I live over 250m from the sports field, nowhere on an access road to the sports field.”

Mr Norris, who ran on Mayor Katie Milne's Greens group ticket during the 2016 council election, said it was unacceptable the Men's Shed would not consider an alternative site, and in particular Lot 3, Centennial Dr, Pottsville, which is Crown land.

"The investigation into other sites has never been fully carried out because the Men's Shed has never put in an application,” he said.

"Crown Lands can only look for another site if the Men's Shed puts in an application. The longer they leave not looking for a permanent site, the less opportunity there is for a permanent site.”

Mr Norris dismissed concerns by the Men's Shed that Lot 3 was unsuitable due to contamination and issues with Crown land and native title.

"If they put in an application for Lot 3 now, it's quite possible they'd have the native title sorted out and everything,” he said.

The society has sought legal advice, even considering taking the matter to the Supreme Court, but were advised against doing so. They will continue to challenge the decision if approved.