Speed demon to tackle Bathurst

Daniel McKenzie | 30th Jan 2017 6:00 PM
Zane Bonser in full flight during a practice session.
Zane Bonser in full flight during a practice session. SCOTT POWICK

MOUNT Panorama is synonymous with V8 supercars and Bathurst but this month rubber of a different kind will burn when a Tweed teen thunders from its summit.

No stranger to intense speeds, Kingscliff downhill skateboarder Zane Bonser will reach speeds of up to 100kmh down the iconic circuit for Round One of the International Downhill Skateboarding World Cup.

"Obviously to win is always a goal. I came second last year (overall) and the guy that beat me is now in opens, so I'm hoping for a win,” Bonser said.

"But some of the groms are pretty fast. It's a unique track, so it's going to be really good.”

It's been a rapid rise for Bonser, who is currently ranked sixth in under-18s downhill skating.

Making his achievements even more remarkable is the fact he only stood on a board four-years-ago, after being shown a trick with mates.

"A couple of mates and I were riding around on cruisers and they showed me how to do a slide. From there I watched a few videos and got into it and got a deck,” Bonser said.

"I got a proper set up and blew all my money on that and it's just been non stop since then.”

Kingscliff teen Zane Bonser will reach speeds of up to 100kmh at Mount Panorama on a skateboard on February 17.
Kingscliff teen Zane Bonser will reach speeds of up to 100kmh at Mount Panorama on a skateboard on February 17. SCOTT POWICK

Bonser made a name for himself in 2016 in his first World Cup race at Mt Keira in Wollongong after gaining a surprise entry.

"I got a text while I was in a science class at school.

"I was stoked and almost started crying,” Bonser said of hearing the news.

"My goal was to make it to the semi-finals but I made it all the way through and came second overall.”

Working at Concrete Lines skateshop, who sponsor Bonser along with Landyachts Longboards and Hawgs Wheels, Bonser hopes to blaze a trail for the sport and make it a full-time profession.

"You can't make a living out of it yet but that's always the goal,” he said.

Bonser hopes to make the podium at Mount Panorama, before travelling to the Philippines and China in April for the tour's next legs.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bathurst mount panorama skateboarding sport tweed sport world cup

