24°
News

Speeding drivers refuse to pay big fines

Chris Calcino
| 20th Sep 2016 6:01 AM
BOCSAR researchers found NSW drivers are far less likely to pay large fines than small ones.
BOCSAR researchers found NSW drivers are far less likely to pay large fines than small ones. FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE more expensive a speeding fine, the less inclined we are to pay up - and it is costing New South Wales hundreds of millions of dollars.

New Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research figures reveal being stopped by police is no more effective in getting people to pay a fine than being nabbed by a speed camera.

The size of the fine - not the method of delivery - was the biggest contributing factor.

Researchers surveyed 3158 people, 2222 of whom had been fined for a parking or traffic offence.

Respondents were asked if they had always paid fines on time and whether they had considered not paying one at all.

"Respondents were then asked to imagine that they are driving along a major road trying to get to an appointment but were booked for speeding and received a fine," BOCSAR explained in a statement.

More than 80% of those receiving a hypothetical $254 fine said they would almost certainly pay it on time, while only 69% of those facing a $436 infringement notice would do so.

Only 31% of those facing a hypothetical $2252 fine said they would pay it.

Unemployed respondents were less likely to pay the $2252 fine than those in paid work (63% compared to 53%).

Younger males who had been fined recently, had a history of getting speeding fines or knew someone who had refused to pay a fine and gotten away with it were the most likely to shirk their fine-paying responsibilities.

The NSW Office of State Revenue in February revealed $1.2 billion in unpaid fines and taxes was owed.

More than $200 million, mostly fines, had already been written off as unable to be recovered.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  bocsar, bureau of crime statistics and research, fines, office of state revenue, parking, research, speeding

Speeding drivers refuse to pay big fines

Speeding drivers refuse to pay big fines

THE more expensive a speeding fine, the less willing we are to pay up - and it is costing New South Wales hundreds of millions of dollars.

Greyhound ban leaves 19,000 dogs without homes

A draft report estimates 19,000 greyhounds will need to be adopted - more than three times original estimates.

Greyhound training could continue for an extra five years

Crushed to death after tractor drove off wall

A former landscaper has been fined $160,000 after his employee was crushed to death in a tractor crash.

Fined $160,000 after worker dies driving tractor off retaining wall

Jesse Southam-Marsh autopsy finalised by police

TRAGIC LOSS: A funeral is being arranged for Jesse Southam-Marsh.

"They don't suspect that he was pushed, but no one really knows.”

Local Partners

Tweed, let's kick the kilos!

Kick the Kilos initiative to launch tomorrow.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Local animation picked up by Comedy Central

DREAM RUN: Tom Hollis, Jarrad Wright and Izak Whear are making big waves on the comedy scene.

Creators of The Big Lez Show are coming to Byron Bay

Latest deals and offers

Amanda Abbington's purse stolen while she collected Emmy

Amanda Abbington's purse stolen while she collected Emmy

AMANDA Abbington claims her handbag was stolen when she went to collect her Emmy award.

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Segression to support Superheist

Segresion will tour in Australi with Superheist. Photo Contributed

SEGRESSION celebrate their 20th Anniversary

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME WEDNESDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER 2016 - 5-5.30PM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN HOME THIS SATURDAY 24th SEPTEMBER 2:00 - 2:30pm You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in...

Live and entertain against a breathtaking backdrop of shimmering ocean views

5/4-6 Hill Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 2 $699,000

A desirable beach side location on the top of Point Danger (The NSW side of Rainbow Bay) and over looking Dbah beach, this two bedroom apartment is ideal for savvy...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

Stop Looking!

1 Kelvin Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 1 Interest above...

If you are on the hunt for a home that's terrific value for money; convenient to all of our wonderful southern Gold Coast amenities; is in the highly sought-after...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 24TH SEPTEMBER 10:00 - 10:30 A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in...

The Best Pad In Town!!!

39 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 3 4 Price Guide Over...

Capturing ocean views from an exclusive and elevated position, this homes design has truly embraced a seamless flow between easy living and contemporary...

Near New Home with Dual Living Potential

35 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $550,000 ...

This elegant GJ Gardner home is just 18 months old offering the perfect family lifestyle at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Spread over two spacious levels, the...

Single Level Duplex With Large Fenced Yard

1/35 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

This duplex has a solid brick construction on a flat block in a very convenient location. Enjoy the open plan living, two bedrooms, bathroom and separate...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale