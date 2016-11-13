26°
EEK! Spider runs on windscreen before crash at Koonorigan

Alina Rylko
| 13th Nov 2016 4:14 PM Updated: 4:49 PM
Two women were treated at Lismore Base Hospital following a crash on Nimbin Rd. PHOTO: Keziah Selassie McMillan
Two women were treated at Lismore Base Hospital following a crash on Nimbin Rd. PHOTO: Keziah Selassie McMillan Contributed / Facebook

A NEAR head on, along Nimbin Rd at Koonorigan on Sunday was caused by a spider running along the windscreen.

Richmond Local Area Command police confirmed two sedans collided about 11am travelling at speeds of 80 km-hr.

"The offending driver was heading into town and a spider came across the screen so she drifted into the oncoming traffic," Acting Inspector Wal Pole said.

"The other car tried to avoid the impact but the two cars collided."

Keziah Selassie McMillan of Nimbin witnessed the crash and helped to release a passenger trapped in one of the vehicles.

Mr McMillan, 20, said the sedans spun as they impacted.

"It was a pretty hard impact, the cars hit and spun a few times, also lifted a few feet off the ground," Mr McMillan said.

NSW Ambulance conveyed the female driver of the offending vehicle to Lismore Base Hospital to treat a leg injury.

The driver of the other car had other non-critical injuries. No other updates on their condition are available at this time.

Acting Inspector Wal Pole warned residents to be prepared for insects on the windscreen while driving.

"If you get a great big dirty Hunstman, common sense prevails - don't panic, hold your ground, and try to slow down instead of screaming, 'sh*t!'.

"Try to do slowly release your foot off the accelerator."

Topics:  car crash nimbin rd richmond local spider on windscreen

