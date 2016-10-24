Spring is in the air for Tyalgum Fusion event

ALMOST 50 stalls will make up the Tyalgum leg of the Tweed Fusion festival this Saturday as part of a series of creative, music and food events held this week.

The Tyalgum Spring Fair aims to bring creatives out of their studios and into the main street, to show off their works to the backdrop of the picturesque village.

Organiser Anne Duke said the day would be the first time the annual fair would be held under the Tweed Fusion banner.

"It will help to bring an extra dimension to what is already a very poplar destination,” Ms Duke said.

"For those that are aware of the monthly markets it will be all the usual stores, plus a whole lot more, including a pop-up art gallery by Tweed artist Barbara Suttie.

"It will be really interesting for people to browse and find something new.”

Ms Duke said last Sunday, Tumbulgum enjoyed Tweed Fusion's event An Operatic Afternoon with visitors, soprano Yasmin Ismael and tenor Michael Lapina.

The stunning performance received a standing ovation at the Tumbulgum Hall and followed a harp and flute recital at the quaint riverside chapel, Living Waters Church on Saturday.

"Tweed Fusion can't work without collaboration and it couldn't happen without that and we're very grateful for that,” Ms Duke said.

"The hall had amazing acoustics, and the performer loved the Tweed because they are blown away by the landscape.

"Following that performance Tweed Fusion and we may have some exciting news about next year's event.”

Tweed Coast residents enjoyed their first Tweed Foodie Fest at Hastings Point on Saturday, with the crowds enjoying the offerings from local chefs and musicians before the heavens opened up. Ms Duke said she was looking forward to the final, signature Tweed Fusion event - the Sunday Country Picnic. Limited to only 50 people, residents climb on board a Mt Warning Tours boat for local gin, champagne and oysters, before a feast at a secret riverside location.

"We're bringing people deeper into the valley so they can experience the beauty and character of our villages,” Ms Duke said.