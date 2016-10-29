Star field shines at Ocean Shores

THE inaugural $15,000 Hahn Classic Fours at Ocean Shores Country Club proved to be a great success last weekend with a top class field of 26 teams of national and local competitors all vying for the $6000 first prize.

The star-studded field, including Kelvin Kerkow, Nathan Rice, Sean Baker, Alex Murtagh and Carl Healey, all skipped top class fours teams and came up against locals including champion Troy Makin, in the best of three games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.

The winners on the day after five rounds, with five wins plus 46 shots up, were Kirk Olive, Alf Boston (Ballina local), former national coach and champion Cameron Curtis (born in Mullumbimby) and skipper Carl Healey, formerly from the ACT.

Alex Murtagh's rink finished second with Groenewedge third and Steve Piggott in fourth.

All players were generous in their praise of this new tournament on the bowls calendar and unanimous in their support for next year.

The $15,000 Classic Fours clashed with the rich Moama Pairs and notable players from the Northern Rivers and Gold Coast, Steve Halmai , Kris Lehfeldt, Ryan Bester, Ryan Burnett, Kevin Anderson, Sean Ingham and Brendan Hoey were unable to play last weekend but no doubt will be available in 2017 and let's hope the scheduled dates do not clash.

Apart from the $10,000 Burleigh Heads Fours in June each year, the Hahn Ocean Shores Classic is the first Major Fours event in the Northern Rivers/Gold Coast region since the heydays back in the 90s when the $12,000 Mick Winders at Club Banora and the $20,000 Ken Williams Memorial Fours at South Tweed Sports were thriving.

Musgrave Hill Bowls Club hosted the Bowls Queensland State Champion of Champions finals all this past week with Fours on Sat/Sun, Pairs on Mon/Tues and Singles on Wed/Thurs.

Group One (Gold Coast Tweed) Fours' team, represented by the Helensvale team of Geoff Gray, Anthony Fantini, Braidan Leese and skipper Anthony Kiepe, won all three rounds in sectional play and then defeated Mooloolaba 19/13 in the final to win the Gold Medal in the Fours. In Pairs, Jayden Christie and Mark Casey (Group One) from Helensvale won three games in section rounds and won the final with a whopping 30/7 win over Greenslopes.

The $40,000 Moama Pairs, Monday through to Wednesday, changed to eight games of 15 ends and again the 46 top teams from all over the nation merged at Moama for this annual prestige event.

The Ocean Grove combination of Peter Loe and Matt Flapper led for the first six games to finish a close third to winners from Melbourne Tom Ristic and Garry Ball with seven wins.

The competition was so tight that the top five leading pairs teams all finished on 14 points separated by margins.

Full results available on: www.lawnbowlsnews.com.