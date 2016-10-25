Starting life over again

SINCE opening its doors in 2015, the Vibe Transformation centre in Banora Point has been a haven for recovering drug users addicted to methamphetamines, or ice.

Vibe Church founder David Nahi said the program's success had been largely achieved through the support of the community, with numeracy and literacy groups, gyms, denture clinics and the Tweed Shire Council all rallying behind the men.

"It was never about the church doing it all by ourselves,” he said.

"It was about getting the community to come on board because if we all do something little together, it all adds up to a lot.”

As part of the program, the men work alongside community members to regain their life skills.

"We have a whole bunch of guys who are doing gardening work for people but we need tools, lawnmowers and brushcutters,” Mr Nahi said.

"We're a not-for-profit so we're always looking for support and we'd love to get a business to help out with gardening equipment.”

With less than three years in operation, the rehabilitation program has helped a number of men, including Mark Spooner, get their lives back on track.

Originally from Tamworth, Mr Spooner completed the program three months ago and is currently employed by Tweed Shire Council in its gardening and recreational department.

"I had rung around NSW for two days and couldn't get a bed anywhere until I rang Vibe Church,” Mr Spooner said.

"They only had one bed left and I took it. Now, I'm getting back on my feet so I can support my family financially and emotionally and be the proper father I should be.

"The real blessings come through the little things like when my daughter sends me a text saying she's really proud of me.”

Mr Nahi said he was proud of the commitment shown by all of the men.

"Mark's story really is a testament to how awesome the program is,” he said.

"The program helps guys who want to change their lives and get back to supporting the community.”

Mr Spooner said the program had given him a chance to gain his self-respect back.