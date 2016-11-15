Stats show Tweed jobs market on improve

JOBS ON MENU: Nortec's Bev Ellis, second from right, with In and Out Takeaway staff Tania Tisdell, Alice Forder and Ashley McKay who were part of the 1000 jobs in 100 days campaign.

THE jobs market in the Tweed Shire is on the improve with the latest statistics revealing the region's unemployment rate has dropped to below 7%.

While Australia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 5.6% in September, the lowest national jobless rate since 2013, Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show the Tweed jobs market is also trending down.

The Tweed Shire unemployment rate dropped to 6.62% in the 2016 June quarter, down from 7.56% in the March quarter.

Nortec employment group marketing co-ordinator Michelle Dowding said there had been a noticeable improve in the Tweed jobs market.

"I think the overall employment prospects in the job seeker market is much more positive,” she said.

It seems that there are a lot more positions.

The release of the latest figures coincides with the completion of Nortec's annual 1000 jobs in 100 days campaign. The campaign involves staff from the not-for-profit group's regional offices competing to reach the job targets.

Ms Dowding said the 2016 campaign had been a major success with 1286 jobs placed in Queensland and 1114 in NSW.

It was more successful than the last couple of years.

"The Tweed region alone managed to place 243 jobseekers into sustainable employment, a huge lift on previous years, especially the last two years,” she said.

Tweed Heads cafe In and Out takeaway was among the businesses that took on new staff with retail and hospitality industries among the biggest employers.