25°
News

Stolen car in crash that injured innocent driver

Alina Rylko
| 7th Oct 2016 4:24 PM
SMASHED UP: Police are investigating a crash on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads, last week on Thursday.
SMASHED UP: Police are investigating a crash on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads, last week on Thursday. Contributed /468 Tweed Heads Fir

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED-BYRON Local Area Command police are searching for a man who stole a Land Cruiser before crashing it into another vehicle at Tweed Heads.

Acting Inspector Chad Deegenaars said about 3.40pm on Thursday a vehicle turning off Kennedy Dr crashed into a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Insp Deegenaars said the offending vehicle was a stolen Land Cruiser and the driver did not give way to traffic.

"That stolen vehicle was dumped a short distance away at the Tugun tunnel and the offending driver has run off,” Insp Deegenaars said.

"Investigations by the police are continuing, with police seizing that stolen vehicle for forensic testing.”

Police are looking for witnesses to the incident and the male offender involved in the crash.

"It all happened pretty quickly,” Insp Deegenaars said.

"It appears a male Caucasian who is about 35 years old with a medium build with brown hair was driving the Land Cruiser.

"There was also a female passenger, with no further description.”

NSW Ambulance attended the scene.

The male driver of the second car was treated for minor injuries and taken to Tweed Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Two Tweed Heads Fire Station crews attended the scene to clean the area to make the road safe for residents.

Sphag sorb, which is made out of sawdust, was used to contain the oil spill to prevent the bitumen from becoming slippery.

Residents with further information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  kennedy drive crash, tweed byron local area command

Jobs explosion for Tweed area

Jobs explosion for Tweed area

Dozens of new job opportunities created as part of $30M redevelopment of Tweed City shopping centre

Back to Tweed for filmmaker

Brisbane actress Sharnee Tones stars in Elly, which will appear at the Byron Bay Film Festival on Sunday, October 23

Byron Bay Film Festival 2016.

Creepy clown craze shows up on Tweed

The creepy clown craze has officially reached the Tweed with the Bilambil Heights sighting.

"I looked out the window and he was standing there"

Tweed Valley water DA boils over

WATER CONCERNS: Dungay Creek Road residents are up in arms over a DA application for a water extraction.

Dungay Creek Rd residents are furious over DA.

Local Partners

Community diary

Check out the diary to keep up with what's going on in your community

Birthday bash for Seagulls

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Seagulls staff Rob Egerton, Cassie Chapman, Cathy Forbes, Sharon Hill, Daniel Finch and John Bell prepare to celebrate.

45 years and counting for iconic venue.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

FLICK betrays her best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Back to Tweed for filmmaker

Brisbane actress Sharnee Tones stars in Elly, which will appear at the Byron Bay Film Festival on Sunday, October 23

Byron Bay Film Festival 2016.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $740,000 ...

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Blue Ribbon Location - Sought After Seldom Found

23 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

This home, never to be built out is located in the very popular suburb of Terranora which is within minutes to shops, schools, parks & public transport, it is sure...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

House 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 3:00 - 3:30PM NSW DST This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short...

Ignore All Previous Pricing - This Home Must Sell on Auction Day if not Prior

35 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 2:00 - 2:30PM NSW DST This elegant GJ Gardner home is just 18 months old offering the perfect family lifestyle at...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland...

Single Level Duplex With Large Fenced Yard

1/35 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This duplex has a solid brick construction on a flat block in a very convenient...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living.

Secure this Brick and Tile Family Home - The Owners Have Purchased Elsewhere

3 Peel Circuit, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $495,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST Single level, very low maintenance and close to all necessities this four-bedroom home...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.