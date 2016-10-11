Stolen car in crash that injured innocent driver

SMASHED UP: Police are investigating a crash on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads, last week on Thursday.

TWEED-BYRON Local Area Command police are searching for a man who stole a Land Cruiser before crashing it into another vehicle at Tweed Heads.

Acting Inspector Chad Deegenaars said about 3.40pm on Thursday a vehicle turning off Kennedy Dr crashed into a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Insp Deegenaars said the offending vehicle was a stolen Land Cruiser and the driver did not give way to traffic.

"That stolen vehicle was dumped a short distance away at the Tugun tunnel and the offending driver has run off,” Insp Deegenaars said.

"Investigations by the police are continuing, with police seizing that stolen vehicle for forensic testing.”

Police are looking for witnesses to the incident and the male offender involved in the crash.

"It all happened pretty quickly,” Insp Deegenaars said.

"It appears a male Caucasian who is about 35 years old with a medium build with brown hair was driving the Land Cruiser.

"There was also a female passenger, with no further description.”

NSW Ambulance attended the scene.

The male driver of the second car was treated for minor injuries and taken to Tweed Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Two Tweed Heads Fire Station crews attended the scene to clean the area to make the road safe for residents.

Sphag sorb, which is made out of sawdust, was used to contain the oil spill to prevent the bitumen from becoming slippery.

Residents with further information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.