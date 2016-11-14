Storms fail to dampen swimmers' spirits in the pool

SWIMMERS set the pool alight at Banora Point on Saturday despite heavy storms washing out a chunk of the day's programme.
A host of 320 competing swimmers set NSW and Queensland state championship qualifying times at the annual Twin Towns Mini Maxi meet held at Oasis Pools at Banora Point.
Queensland's Helensvale club lead the charge for the northern invaders, who dominated the day's points' tally to claim State of Origin bragging rights.
Results:
- Best club: Helensvale.
- State of Origin: Queensland 3457, NSW 1504.
- Dash for cash: Men's: Jackson Templeton Helensvale, women's: Sabrina Koina PBC.
- Age Champs: Under-12s and under: Boys: Kaline Bruce, Mullumbimby, girls: Gemma Edwards, Mullumbimby. Under-13s and over: Charlie Steele, Grafton, girls: Tayla Hall, Sawtell.
- David Smith Memorial: Dylan Cole, Helensvale.
- Twin Towns Medallists: Mathew Dawson: 100 Back and 100 fly, Brendon Piccini: 400 free, Tom Hanson: 1500 free.