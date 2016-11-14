Storms fail to dampen swimmers' spirits in the pool

Twin Towns swim club members Brendan Piccini, 14, and Shar Merchant, 9, getting some practice in at Oasis Pools, Banora Point, ahead of Saturday's Twin Towns Mini-Maxi swimming championships

SWIMMERS set the pool alight at Banora Point on Saturday despite heavy storms washing out a chunk of the day's programme.

A host of 320 competing swimmers set NSW and Queensland state championship qualifying times at the annual Twin Towns Mini Maxi meet held at Oasis Pools at Banora Point.

Action from the meet on Saturday before the day was washed out. Andrew Hunter

Queensland's Helensvale club lead the charge for the northern invaders, who dominated the day's points' tally to claim State of Origin bragging rights.

Results: