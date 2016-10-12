Sun setting captured over Cudgen Lake

I HAVE been to this location three times to capture a sunset and over time it seems to have improved.

The first time I managed to capture a nice long exposure but I knew I could improve. The next time delivered a bright red sky and this time around I got the shot I was dreaming of.

All the conditions seemed to line up perfectly; the sky was bursting with pastel colours, there wasn't a breath of wind and the water was still and calm.

This image highlights to me the diversity of imagery available for photographers on the Tweed Coast, all within a short distance.

Even though I did have to kick my shoes off and walk through a bit of mud, which felt more like a mud spa for my feet, it was absolutely worth it.