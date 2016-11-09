Sunrise magic at Hastings

LOW tide at the base of the headland at Hastings Point partnered with a good sunrise makes for some fantastic images. The natural rock pools that form are so calm in the morning when there's no wind, which creates almost perfect mirror reflections.

A bonus of being down so close to the water is you get to watch the crabs scurrying around looking for breakfast, which also makes for some great images, especially if you can see two or three together.

Creating the composition for this image was quite a process. As you look at it, your eye seems to be drawn in because I was using a compositional technique called leading lines. You instantly start looking in the bottom left of the image and the rocks pull you in to notice the fiery orange sky paired with the reflection on the right hand side.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. He can be contacted at www.ryanfowler.photography