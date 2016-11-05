37°
News

Supanova: Fans to meet the man behind the monster

Daniel McKenzie
| 5th Nov 2016 4:30 PM
American actor Ian Bohen from Teen Wolf will be just one celebrity attending Supanova in Brisbane from November 11.
American actor Ian Bohen from Teen Wolf will be just one celebrity attending Supanova in Brisbane from November 11. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FROM a Herculian god to a legendary Wild West sheriff, and most recently a psychotic werewolf, the many character traits employed by American actor Ian Bohen shine through in the faces he portrays on screen.

But when the cameras go off, the Teen Wolf star's facade fades as quickly as it went on... mostly.

"Clearly I'm not a homicidal psychopath but I can be cheeky at times,” Bohen tells APN with a laugh.

"I play the bad guy but I go for the positives and try for a bit of humour, so I don't need to shake it off.”

With an impressive resume, the 40-year-old Californian native who got his break playing a young Wyatt Earp in the Oscar nominated film by the same name is Australia-bound for pop culture expo, Supanova.

Starting in 2002 to showcase sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, anime, manga, games and cosplay, Supanova has grown to become Australia's own Comic Con, providing intimate access for fans to stars like Bohen, who will make his first trip to the region after one previous visit Down Under.

American actor Ian Bohen is looking forward to meeting fans on his trip Down Under
American actor Ian Bohen is looking forward to meeting fans on his trip Down Under contributed

Best known by fans as revenge-driven, alpha werewolf Peter Hale in TV drama Teen Wolf, Bohen will join the likes of Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle), Lucy Hal (Pretty Little Liars), and Jason Mewes (Jay & Silent Bob) at the expo where stars will be partly in character, but partly themselves, which Bowen said was always a highlight

"It's a very good blend of both of us, not completely character but not completely real life, the parts of you you want to highlight will come out,” he said.

"You might be setting at a table with 15 odd people and people just want a little proximity to the characters they see.

"With me playing the bad guy (on TV), they meet me and realise I'm not a complete a**hole, they enjoy that.

"You can tell how much fun they're having and I get a kick out of that, so I hope that the people want to come out and see Peter for a little bit.”

Bohen will be doing meet and greets, sitting on panels, and signing autographs with his acting brethren, who he's looking forward to exploring the south-east Queensland coastline with.

Bohen says he'll have no trouble keeping busy and when the cameras go off once more, the regular guy will return.

"I'm hoping the weather is nice, I'd love to go shark diving and a friend is a tennis pro in Brisbane, so I'll try and do that,” he said.

"Between tennis and the beach, I'll be all sorted.”

Supanova

  • Where: Brisbane Convention Centre
  • When: November 11-13
  • Tickets: From $28. supanova.com.au
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  brisbane convention centre ian bohen supanova pop culture expo teen wolf wyatt earp

Dr Glenn Taylor named as medico at centre of sex allegations

Dr Glenn Taylor named as medico at centre of sex allegations

Patients at Lismore IVF clinic offered counselling as 61-year-old fertility specialist is arrested over sexual assault allegations

  • News

  • 5th Nov 2016 5:02 PM

What kind of BBQ you can't have today: fire ban explained

Blaze at Bogangar last weekend.

Get caught having the wrong barbie today and you could get a $100,000 fine.

How to beat the big party season bash

Finger food is difficult to avoid during the end of year party season.

How to beat the end-of-year party season

Murwillumbah Show stalwart remembered

The late Ken McDonald pictured in 2011 after receiving an Order of Australia Medal for services to the cattle industry and the Tweed district.

Murwillumbah cattleman Ken McDonald OAM remembered

Local Partners

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

World Skills gold medallist Jake Hiscock checks over a Ford XR-6 Turbo at Kingscliff TAFE's new multi-purpose automotive training facility while Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, Minister for Regional Development, Skills, and Small Business John Barilaro and apprentices Luke Duncan and Daniel Furness watch on.

New training facility for TAFE NSW's Kingscliff campus

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

I WORKED for Steve Jobs.

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

Completely Renovated Character Home with Tweed River Views

26 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 $459,000

In an elevated position, this split-level home with a leafy outlook captures water views and is just minutes from the boat ramp, local shops, Schools and...

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS - NORTH TO WATER ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

WOW! Here is an outstanding, exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water...

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Spacious Three Bedroom Duplex In A Great Location

2/3 Medoc Place, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to all the amenities this well-presented duplex offers a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle. - Three generous sized...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

Much Loved Home with Pristine Views Ready for its New Family

3 Mountain View Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $549,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 1:00 - 1:30PM This large, rendered home rests on an elevated, flat 613m2 block and enjoys far reaching valley, Ocean and...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!