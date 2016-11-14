Supermarket keeps walking for a cause

Stephanie Osbourne, Meghan McGuiness, Frank McDermott, Lisa Barlow and Neville Barker from Tweed City Coles will be walking for charity.

MORE than 50 Coles Supermarket staff are swapping their uniforms for running gear to raise money for charity.

Coles Tweed City Store Manager Frank McDermott said Coles staff from from the Grafton to Tweed area were excited to support SecondBite, a charity which provides fresh food to families in need.

"We have a great bunch of team members at Coles who are eager to support the cause and I can't wait to join forces with the stores in the area to raise as much as we can for this year's campaign,” Mr McDermott said.

Mr McDermott started the Walk for a Cause in 2012 and with the help of Coles staff has raised $100,000 for SecondBite.

"It makes me proud to know that the money we raise each year goes toward helping those in need, particularly as I myself was a child who sometimes missed a meal because the money simply wasn't there,” he said.

"I was that kid who didn't have much, I went to school with no breakfast and I now, through Coles, can make a difference. I don't want a kid going hungry.”

This year's fundraising efforts has already received a charitable $10,000 donation from James Home Franchises CEO Mike Dowling.

"Our aim is to raise $30,000 for SecondBite from this walk and we've already raised $25,000 thanks to the support of our customers and other donations,” Mr McDermott said.

Mr McDermott said every little bit helps to provide a family in need with a nutritious meal.

"$2 provides four meals for those in need,” he said.

"Our customers can make donations at the store until Saturday.”

The fourth annual walk will start at Tweed City The Cove on Saturday, November 12 from 7am and will end at Casurina by 10am.