Supporting special care baby nursery

FAMILY FUN: The organising committee are ready to help the Tweed Hospital special care nursery.

FAMILIES are invited to show their support for the vital work being done at the Tweed Hospital special care nursery.

A full day out has been planned to raise money for the nursery at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Saturday, November 12.

As part of the annual fundraising event, organiser Kyla Golds said she had decided to support the special care nursery at Tweed Hospital after

her daughter Airlie was born premature three years ago.

"It's a massive thing for families to go through to have a baby in the special care nursery,” Ms Golds said.

"Although we had a medical background, it still came as shock to us to go through having her in there for eight weeks.”

Ms Golds said she wanted to help the hard working doctors and nurses in the nursery.

"I was really surprised to learn that most of the funds and equipment that keeps the babies alive is through donations,” she said.

"Without those donations my baby might not be here.”

Families can enjoy a variety of market stalls, food, jumping castles and a kids craft section.

Ms Golds wanted to create a day for families to enjoy.

The event will be followed by the annual ladies night out.

The family fun day runs from 11am to 4pm.

The ladies night fundraiser starts at 6.30pm. Tickets cost $70.

tweedscnfundraiser@ gmail.com