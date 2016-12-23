Surf girls going great guns

vanessa.horstman

SURF SCENE with Andrew McKinnon

STEPHANIE Gilmore might not have won this year's world title but she managed to find the winning form to claim an end-of-year win at the Hawaiian Pipeline Invitational. The former six-time world champion was on fire to snatch victory from former three-time world champ Carissa Moore and current world champ Tyler Wright. It's a great omen for 2017.

Super grom Jordy Halford wins her first major final. Cory Roberts/ Surfing Queensland

From the world stage to the grom stage at the recent Wahu Surfer Groms comp, and a big congratulations to Jordy Halford winning her first big final in the u/10. Jordy's personal coach is her dedicated dad, Kaylan, who is also the president of the Alley Boardriders and, like her dad, is a goofy foot following in the footsteps with a huge future. Next Wahu Groms is on January 10 and 11 on the Gold Coast.

While other sports like soccer and cricket are supporting women's competition, Australia's new world surfing champion Tyler Wright amassed five championship tour events to surpass the men's total prize money prior to Pipe.

The victorious D'Bah Women Boardriders team winning back-to-back titles at the 2016 Sailor Jerry Surftag Teams event. Bernadette McAlinden

A great example of women's team sports was the recent win for the D'Bah Boardriders all-female side who smashed the top NSW teams again at North Curl Curl to take out the 2016 Sailor Jerry Surftag Teams event.

The D'Bah girls finished on top, winning back-to-back Sailor Jerry Surftag titles. The D'Bah team of Brodie Doyle, Amiya Doyle, Grace Styman-Lane, Audrey Styman-Lane and Jade Wheatley posted 85.33, defeating North Narrabeen - 71.37, North Shelly - 63.47 and Queenscliff 40.20.

Amiya Doyle sealed the victory for the D'Bah team, surfing in fifth position to score 12.37.

"We are so stoked to have defended our title at the Sailor Jerry Surftag,” said Doyle.

"The North Narrabeen girls put up a great fight and we can't wait for the rounds next year to see if we can take it out again.”

Well done and good luck next year.

Wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable Christmas Day and festive season and all the best in 2017.

See you again in the new year.