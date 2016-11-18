23°
Feature

Survivor breaks code of silence to reveal tale of torture

David Carroll | 18th Nov 2016 9:48 AM
A TORTURED LIFE: Maria Tinschert, author of Daughter of the Razor, with her mother.
A TORTURED LIFE: Maria Tinschert, author of Daughter of the Razor, with her mother. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THIS is a story never meant to be told, but Kirra woman Maria Tinschert has broken the code of silence.

Maria's life story is brutal: one of prostitution, sexual, physical and mental abuse and violence.

All the graphic details are laid bare in her book Daughter of the Razor, which will be launched on the Gold Coast later this month, but Maria warns it is not for everyone.

"It's very confronting,” the 84-year-old said.

"The book is restricted reading because it's very raw - it's a horror story.”

Maria Tinschert has survived all manner of abuse but she refuses to think of herself as a victim.
Maria Tinschert has survived all manner of abuse but she refuses to think of herself as a victim. Scott Powick

Maria was born into the slums of Sydney in 1932. Her family was entwined in the city's criminal underbelly, a brutal environment where vicious 'razor' gangs were battling for control.

Organised crime flourished in Sydney in the early 1930s, influenced by the prohibition on prostitution, the criminalisation of cocaine and the early closing times of public bars and hotels, decisions that gave rise to sly grog shops, a burgeoning drug trade and prostitution.

And there, amid the battle for supremacy, were the razor gangs - criminals who opted for a straight shaving blade as the weapon of choice - and into this world Maria was thrust.

Her mother, Violet Goodfield, was a prostitute, a peer of sorts to the infamous Tilly Devine and Kate Leigh.

For a young Maria there was no escape. Before she turned 11, she had been introduced to the world of prostitution by her mother.

"My mother used me as a partner,” Maria said.

"I was in brothels. I was a prostitute because, as she said, children were always popular. So she would take me and I would be there with her, but the cruelty that went with it was very bad.”

Her mother was a brutal woman who abused not only Maria but others as well.

"The razor gangs were made up of men but my mother had one and she knew how to use it,” Maria said.

"I saw her use it on a woman's face once. It was horrific.

"I was sitting on the arm of the big chair in the brothel. I was sitting there swinging my legs. Another woman arrived and the lady sang out to mum, 'Vi, Lee is here.'

"When she came out she came out stark naked and I saw she had a razor in her hand and she just did it. My mother just ripped her open.

"Then it was bedlam, there was screaming and blood.

"Next moment my mother came out dressed, took my hand and out the door we went.”

Maria, the only daughter and youngest of seven children, recalls little of her very early years but when she was four the family moved to Chullor, now Greenacre, in western Sydney.

Maria remembers arriving with her parents and brothers at the small, isolated house that was to become the scene of so much abuse.

Maria describes the family home at Chullor, west of Sydney, as a house of horrors.
Maria describes the family home at Chullor, west of Sydney, as a house of horrors. Contributed

"I call it the house of horrors,” she said.

"My family was very cruel. My father was a sadist, a pervert.

"I had very horrible, abusive parents and brothers. They trained on me. Six brothers. I was their training instrument under instruction almost from our parents.

"Let's put it this way, boys generally went out and sowed their wild oats. Well, why should they when they had a little sister?”

But Maria's torture went unnoticed for years.

"I spent a lot of time locked in a cupboard,” she said.

"They even had a story ready if I was to die. You didn't talk. I did only what I was commanded to do.”

Maria endured years of abuse at the hands of her family before eventually entering into a loveless marriage.

Her husband also abused her but when she was 29, with four children in tow, she fled.

Maria Tinschert as a young woman.
Maria Tinschert as a young woman. Contributed

The years passed and life took a turn for the better when she remarried.

But her old life resurfaced about 30 years ago when she was assaulted by a woman while she and her husband were living in Brisbane.

In the wake of that incident, a counsellor from the Victims of Crime organisation contacted a reluctant Maria.

After much encouragement, Maria agreed to meet with the woman and after many meetings she began to write.

"I ended up breaking the code of silence and began writing things down on little bits of paper,” she said.

"I had this stack of little bits of paper with things that had happened and they eventually became the book.”

That book is now complete. It details a horrific life but also reveals a remarkable character.

Maria, who now lives at Kirra, is not bitter.

Far from it.

She spends her days helping others as a volunteer community care counsellor and motivational speaker - and she is happy.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she said.

"I've had the works: three lots of cancer, broken neck, collapsed lungs. It's been stitched up and put together, but here I am and I can still laugh and have jokes.

"I'm a survivor, not a victim.”

Daughter of the Razor can be purchased online at www.amazon.com.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  crime daughter of the razor maria tinschert prostitution razor gang

Woman in underwear arrested after driving into river

Woman in underwear arrested after driving into river

A WOMAN has been arrested in her underwear after driving a ute into a Gold Coast river following a police chase where she rammed a cop car.

  • Crime

  • 18th Nov 2016 8:55 AM

Tweed coast subdivision plan under fire

Residents watch as Land and Environment Court of NSW commissioner Sue Morris hears submissions regarding a proposed development at Lot 156 Creek St, Hastings Point during an on-site hearing.

Concerned residents gather at court hearing to protest subdivision

Corey Barker faces the police accused of his bashing

Alleged police bashing victim Corey Barker and his mother Angelique Sines leave the Sydney Downing Centre courts after giving evidence against six officers accused of assaulting him and lying in court.

Alleged Ballina police bashing victim gives evidence in court

Greens mayor to lead Tweed

Greens Councillor Katie Milne will lead the Tweed until September 2018.

Katie Milne elected mayor

Local Partners

Adventure on the high seas for dancers

Pirates and ballet collide in Mur'bah performance

Reflections play on water at Clarrie Hall

REFLECTIONS: Crams Farm overlooking Clarrie Hall Dam at sunrise.

Behind the lens: Reflection on panoramic views

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

A New Zealand Music Award winner and popular R&B singer has hit out at the ceremony, refusing to accept an award and accusing organisers of racism.

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

Filming at Froggy's Beach leads to road closures

Road closures at Rainbow Bay as filming continues on set of The Flammable Children.

Snapper Rocks Road shut due to filming.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

Doubleview Diamond!

3 Doubleview Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

This superbly presented, elevated brick and tile home on prestigious, sought after Doubleview Drive is an absolute Gem! The spacious house has been smartly built...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low...

Ultimate Waterfront Living!

9 Compass Way, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 $1,175,000

Situated on a quite canal with stunning undisturbed river views, this charming home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it rivals perfection. The potential is here for someone to create a...

Living on a Grand Scale

2 Bay Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $500,000 ...

Bay Grand is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

First floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; apartment with a park outlook

6/10 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $359,000

* Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and the beaches * Two generous size bedrooms with a balcony...

Spacious Three Bedroom Duplex In A Great Location

2/3 Medoc Place, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to all the amenities this well-presented duplex offers a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle. - Three generous sized...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level of the home, with ducted air-conditioning features...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Exquisite riverside dual living

9A and 9B, Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

See inside 9A/9B Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!