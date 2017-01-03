26°
News

Sweet Caroline: playing the background music of our lives

Nikki Todd | 3rd Jan 2017 8:27 AM
Canadian singer Bobby Bruce as Nearly Neil is set to play Twin Towns on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Canadian singer Bobby Bruce as Nearly Neil is set to play Twin Towns on Saturday, January 7, 2017. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHAT started off as a five-year plan has stretched to two decades as Canadian singer Bobby Bruce's impersonation of legendary entertainer Neil Diamond continues to dazzle audiences around the world.

Born in a small town just outside Vancouver, Bruce grew up with tunes like Sweet Caroline, America and Song, Sung Blue blaring out at home.

"I grew up with this music because my parents were playing it in the background of my life,” Bruce told the Tweed Daily News.

"I was more attached to the songs than I was to Neil Diamond. It was the material that did it; his songs are great, they really reflect life.

"Even today... this reminds me of my parents' parties back in the 70s: a bunch of adults singing and dancing and having a great time and to me that's what this music is all about - there is no trying to be cool with this music, it is really just about having a good time, having fun and closing your eyes and remembering.”

Bruce will return as Nearly Neil to Twin Towns on January 7 as part of his Beautiful Noise Tour which kicks off in Sydney on New Year's Eve.

FEELIN&#39; FINE: Canadian singer Bobby Bruce as Nearly Neil is set to play Twin Towns on January 7, 2017.
FEELIN' FINE: Canadian singer Bobby Bruce as Nearly Neil is set to play Twin Towns on January 7, 2017. Contributed

He is no stranger to our shores, having enjoyed a family holiday on a houseboat on the Tweed River last time he toured Australia.

"I just love the area,” he said.

"We've been down the river, rented one of the houseboats and gone down the Tweed River, we've holidayed that way and just really had a wonderful time in that area,” he said.

"We had so much success with this show last time we were at Twin Towns that they have asked us to bring it back.

"It is a great show for us because it not only involves the full band but it involved a live string section as well and Ashleigh Toole who appears as Barbara Streisand. She does a fantastic show, she is such an incredible singer.”

With the real Neil Diamond, 75, currently marking his 50th year in music with a world tour, Bruce is quick to dismiss accolades by some that he's even better than the original.

"That is something that I personally wouldn't say,” Bruce said.

"But people have mentioned that I am more the younger version of Neil Diamond sound-wise because they feel his voice has changed as he has gotten older and I am retaining his more youthful sound.

"He is on tour now for his 50th anniversary.

"It is incredible that he is still making music and touring.”

FAST FACTS:

What: Bobby Bruce as Nearly Neil in his Beautiful Noise Tour

When: Saturday, January 7, 2017

Where: Twin Towns

Bookings: 1800 014 014

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bobby bruce as nearly neil neil diamond twin towns services club

Tributes for Nimbin man who died after New Year’s Rave

Tributes for Nimbin man who died after New Year’s Rave

THE Nimbin man who died after a suspected drug overdose at a New Year’s Day party has been identified.

Police trying to find man who robbed Tweed video store

Police are appealing to the public for help to identify this man.

Police seek public's help to identify man who robbed video store.

Creedence sees it's time for a revival of family name

Creedence Donoghue will follow in her mums footsteps when she competes in barrel racing at the 2017 Bull and Bronc Spectacular.

Bulls and broncs on their way to Cabarita.

Doctor house calls alleviate hospital pressure

GOOD CALL: Dr Tony Tanious and local business manager Diana Sare are part of the House Call Doctor team.

House Call Doctor alleviates hospital pressure

Local Partners

All is wellness in Sri Lanka, the land of serendipity

Casuarina mum does some intrepid travel in the island nation of Sri Lanka

Three ways to keep your resolutions

RELAXATION RESOLUTION: Fight stress with regular meditation this year.

Tips on how to stick to your resolutions

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

BINDI Irwin has been reunited with American boyfriend Chandler Powell, two days into the new year.

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Mercury rises at Byron Bay Falls Festival

PARTY TIME: Front row fans celebrate the New Year in style despite soaring temperatures

Hot acts at the Byron Fall Festival

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Palm Beach Position PLUS!!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $765,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 7TH JANUARY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently...

Palm Beach Pearl!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Just unpack your bags and put your feet up, because all the hard work has been done. You'll enjoy the benefits of living just a short stroll across the road to...

Pristine Living, Premium Position

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

Set against a picture postcard backdrop of rolling, green pastures this marvellous home has it all. Valley Drive is renowned for its quality properties and this...

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 $475,000

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

Simply Stunning

16 Sunnycrest Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

This elegant home is the result of a Hamptons inspired style with a crisply tailored interior and sparkling pool. Positioned at Terranora's most prestigious...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $670,000

This stunning, two bedroom, two bathroom top floor apartment offers the perfect beachside lifestyle. Recently renovated the open plan living, dining and...

&#39;The Bay Apartments&#39; - Rainbow Bay - Yours To Own Today!

36/243 Boundary Street (The Bay Apartments), Rainbow Bay...

Unit 2 2 1 $465,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION FRIDAY 23RD DECEMBER 10:00 - 10:30AM QLD Located in the secure Bay Apartments in the heart of Rainbow Bay and surrounded by a beach...

Two Detached Dwellings on One Title with a Strong Rental Return

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 3 2 2 $519,000

Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and being so close to the water is the ultimate lifestyle experience. Two...

Great Value for Money - Motivated Owners Want this Home Sold

11 McAllisters Road, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Appealing to first home buyers, investors and families this three-bedroom home is close to schools and shops and a short 10-minute drive from Coolangatta's beaches...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!