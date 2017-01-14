Sweltering heat and busy beaches has life savers on alert

SURF life savers are bracing for busy beaches with the mercury tipped to top out today in the high thirties in parts of the Tweed.

Closer to the coast temperatures may be up to eight degrees cooler but high humidity will make it feel hotter.

The heatwave has prompted life guards to issue a warning to swimmers to be careful following reports rescue teams have been run off their feet.

Some recent rescues even included a group of international tourists reportedly in the Tweed with a foreign TV show who needed help when swimming off a local beach.

Salt Surf Life Saving Club president Greg Lovett, who was on patrol at the time, said the group ventured too far from a sandbar and found trouble.

"Three German tourists and one English tourist came down,” he said. "And got themselves into strife.”

Mr Lovett believed the German group were involved in a foreign version of I'm a Celebrity ... Get me out of Here, which is being filmed locally, while the English visitor was part of another group.

It was not clear whether the German contingent were contestants or crew and attempts to find out were unsuccessful.

In the wake of a spat of drownings across the state in recent weeks, Mr Lovett said swimmers needed to be heed warnings and understand their limits.

"We just want people to swim between the flags and be aware of their capabilities as swimmers,” he said.

Inland parts of the Tweed such as Murwillumbah are expected to swelter today with temperatures of 36 degrees forecast, while towards the coast it is expected to be in the high twenties.

Rob Toggart, a Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster, said the mercury would dip tomorrow when a late southerly change was predicted in the Tweed.

"With Sunday there's a pretty good chance of thunder storms, particularly rural areas,” he said.

The strength of the southerly will depend on a low forming off the Coffs coast, with Mr Toggart saying it was too early to predict the strength of the change.

Sadly for residents hoping the cooler temperatures might hang around, hot temperatures are forecast again from Monday for most of next week.