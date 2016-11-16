Tale of CSG fight to screen at Regent

MUST SEE: The Bentley Effect will screen at The Regent Cinema in Murwillumbah on Friday, November 18.

THE story of the Northern Rivers' remarkable movement to protect the region from coal seam gas mining will be told in a special screening of the award-winning documentary The Bentley Effect in Murwillumbah this week.

The film, which has already screened to sell-out theatres in Byron Bay, Lismore and Nimbin, will be shown at The Regent Cinema on Friday, followed by a special discussion panel with director and producer Brendan Shoebridge, Tweed Lock the Gate representative Michael McNamara and Northen Rivers Guardians president Scott Sledge.

A near six-year labour of love by local director and producer Brendan Shoebridge, The Bentley Effect chronicles the campaign from first hearing news of 'good, clean energy' resources, to the fateful showdown at the gates of Bentley, near Lismore.

The reception to the film has been extraordinary, receiving standing ovations at all of its screenings to date.

"I was completely blown away by the audience reaction to The Bentley Effect's world premiere,” Brendan Shoebridge said.

"I knew it would be well received but I was quite unprepared for the standing ovation that lasted the entire duration of the credits. I was honoured and humbled by such an emotional response to the film.

"It is a tremendous relief to know that it has ticked all the many boxes it had to. The first priority was to ensure it was entertaining, but I didn't want to make a film that people would simply watch either. I wanted to offer the audience an experience, the next best thing to being there on the blockades. It also had to inspire hope and stay true to what played out.”

The film is not just the story of a social movement. Weaved throughout the commentary is a much broader discussion about the current political climate and the inability of governments to see beyond short-term gain and corporate profits.

"With our State and Federal governments threatening legislation which would prevent environmental groups from taking legal action, whilst effectively removing the right of civilians to protest, the time really has come for people to take the power back into their own hands and show our political representatives what democracy is really about,” Mr Shoebridge said.

"I hope taking a trip back to Bentley through the eyes of the protestors will inspire The Bentley Effect to spread fast and ripple across the globe.”

THE BENTLEY EFFECT:

Where: The Regent Cinema, Murwillumbah

When: Friday, November 18, 7pm

Tickets: $20 at cinema or www.trybooking.com/241746