Talent takes to the pitch

Koia Smith, Rupert Fahy, Kade Hill, Joel Antonelli, Noah Hill and Travis Antonelli training at Murwillumbah in preparation for representing the region at NSW Junior Cricket Carnivals in the new year.

TWEED Valley junior cricketers will represent the region in coming state carnivals held across NSW in early 2017.

The carnivals create a pathway for junior cricketers looking to take the next step in their careers, with representative teams from across the state taking part.

In total, 13 players from Tweed clubs were selected to compete at carnivals, including Murwillumbah brothers Joel and Travis Antonelli.

The brothers play their club cricket for Murwillumbah in the Ballina District Cricket Association and will represent the region in under-15s and 13s respectively.

Joel, who'll play in the Walter Taylor Shield in Armidale from January 3-6, played district cricket last year and is looking forward to playing in the tournament. The batting all-rounder, who either opens the batting or comes out at first or second drop, said the side was confident of making their mark in the competition.

"I think we've got a good chance of winning,” he said.

Travis was selected to try out for the NSW country side this year and will play in the LJ Hooker Shield in Ballina, from Monday through until Friday.

Tweed District Cricket Association executive Steve Twohill said current Australian test players David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Josh Hazelwood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc had all played in the carnivals as teenagers.

He said all 13 of Tweed's junior representatives had earned their spot and would look to carry on the strong legacy created by the current Australian stars.

"These players have impressed the selectors and are looking to do their club and district proud,” Twohill said.

Far North Coast representatives: Under-16s: Kade Hill, Murwillumbah; Connor McDowell, Pottsville; Bailey Engler, Pottsville. Under-15s: Joel Antonelli, Murwillumbah. Under-14s: Harvey Moase, Cudgen; Hayden Wilson, Cudgen. Under 13s: Travis Antonelli, Murwillumbah. Under-12s: Ra Koia Smith, Murwillumbah; Noah Hill, Murwillumbah, Callum Pritchard, Cudgen; Harrison Bassingthwaighte, Cudgen; Rupert Fahy, Cudgen; Angus Pease, Cudgen.