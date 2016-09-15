Talented teens to shine on stage

A NORTHERN Rivers theatre company is set to revive the Great Depression era of the 1930s for its seventh musical.

The Doublemask Youth Theatre Company's production of The Toymakers, follows the life of depression era couple Jack and Janet Meers, who embark on a journey to make the world better in a society stricken by poverty and helplessness.

Doublemask Youth Theatre Company is gearing up for the The Toymakers. Contributed

The company, celebrating its tenth season, provides professional theatre experience to teens from 12-18 while delivering original takes on classic texts.

For The Toymakers, teens have joined forces to write the musical, which makes its premiere on Friday, September 23, at Murwillumbah's Civic Theatre.

Doublemask member Chester Stadler said the production was a credit to the talented teenagers, who took the whole project on themselves.

"It's pretty unique to see an entire musical written by teenagers,” Stadler said.

"I'm constantly surprised at the creativity that comes out of kids my age.”

The premiere kicks off at 7.30pm and will be followed by a matinee performance on Saturday at 2pm.

Visit www.doublemask.com for further details.