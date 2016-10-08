Tall act is not short on laughs

FUNNY MAN: Andy Saunders brings his unique comedy to Kingscliff on Thursday, October 13.

RISING star of the comedy circuit Andy Saunders is bringing his tall brand of comedy to the Tweed.

The 190cm Saunders will take the stage at the Kingscliff Beach Bowls club next Thursday, in a free show that promises to not be short on laughs.

Born, bred and based in Taree, Saunders is an indigenous man who uses comedy to re-frame everyday experiences, while using humour to break through barriers.

A star on YouTube, Saunders' One Direction, What makes You Beautiful parody, Coz I'm Aboriginal, has amassed over 300,000 views and his online comedy show WhiteBLACKatcha tackles political correctness and stereotypes.

His sharp observation and an obscure talent for impersonation and beat boxing delivers a unique spin on the standard comedy performance.

"I always say you're born with two things, talent and the ability to learn skills,” Saunders said.

"You just need to hone them to be really good at something.

Saunders recently toured the country extensively with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and is a regular on the national and international comedy scene.

"Everyone's got a talent, sometimes you have to wait a bit in life to discover it. Mine just happens to be standing in front of people and presenting stuff and not being scared to do it,” Saunders said.

Saunders will be joined by support act Tyson Karrasch and MC Paul McMahon.

Andy Saunders

When: Thursday, October 13 at 7.30pm

Where: Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club

Tickets: Entry is free