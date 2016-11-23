24°
Tantalise your tastebuds at Tweed Foodie Fest

Nikki Todd | 23rd Nov 2016 1:35 PM
GOOD TIMES: Kerry Turner and Katya Simmons get into the swing of things setting up a table on the Murwillumbah Bridge ahead of the Tweed Foodie Fest on December 3.
GOOD TIMES: Kerry Turner and Katya Simmons get into the swing of things setting up a table on the Murwillumbah Bridge ahead of the Tweed Foodie Fest on December 3. Scott Powick

CELEBRATE the start of the festive season in true culinary style with the final Tweed Foodie Fest for the year.

The Main Street of Murwillumbah will be closed to vehicles and opened as a festival on December 3, with more than 20 of the shire's top chefs offering a taste of their wares in plate-sized servings at a cost of $6 or $12 per plate.

Tweed Foodie Fest organiser Kerry Turner said the event would be extra special, with groups encouraged to dress up their table to be in the running for top prizes, including a dinner and river cruise for 10 people aboard the Spirit of Wollumbin.

"We're encouraging people to pre-book their table, at a cost of $15 per person for a table of 10,” she said.

Ms Turner was pleased with the turn-out at the recent Hastings Point festival - the first Foodie Fest held on the Tweed Coast - which drew a strong crowd despite the threat of a storm.

However, she said the festival, which was now in its sixth year, was in need of sponsorship if it was to continue into the future, with its funding support from Tweed Shire Council set to gradually reduce over the next three years.

FOODIE FEST:

When: Saturday, December 3, from 4pm, food available from 5pm

What: Food, live music

Where: Main Street, Murwillumbah

Table bookings online: www.tweedfoodiefest.com.au

Topics:  destination tweed murwillumbah tweed foodie fest tweed producers

