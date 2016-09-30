23°
Taste of the Caldera can be found in a glass of rum

Aisling Brennan | 30th Sep 2016 4:00 PM
Paul Messenger hand cuts the sugar cane to make Husk Distillers Rum.
Paul Messenger hand cuts the sugar cane to make Husk Distillers Rum. Scott Powick

CUTTING cane has been a tradition in the Tweed for generations but Paul Messenger is using his fields for something a little more exotic than producing mere sugar.

Nestled away on the bank of the Tweed River in North Tumbulgum, Husk Distillers is quietly making a name for itself in the alcohol industry for its innovation.

Founder and owner of Husk Distillers, Mr Messenger said he'd fallen in love with the idea of distilling while he was working in the goldfields of Western Australia in the 1990s.

"I'd always been fascinated by distillation and fermentation, the idea you can make alcohol from fruit and grain,” he said.

"It was the romance of it. I grew up around here and sugar cane has always been part of the landscape.

"It didn't really make sense for me to do a whiskey up here when there was all this sugar cane around, so I got onto the idea of making rum.”

Paul Messenger hand cuts the sugar cane at Husk Distillers.
Paul Messenger hand cuts the sugar cane at Husk Distillers. Scott Powick

Having a PhD in earth sciences, Mr Messenger spent a couple of years trialling different ways to distil rum in 2010 before getting a licence to set up a distillery on his Tumbulgum property in 2012.

He said Husk Distillers focussed on highlighting the natural aspect of the Tweed region and used a single malt distillation process to create the rum.

"The idea behind our rum was to capture this unique part of the world,” he said.

"The geology, soil, climate, the seasons, water and all of those factors combined to create a distinctive flavour which is what we've got in our rum.

"Our rum would taste very different to a rum from the Caribbean. We just think it's the taste of the North Coast.”

Husk Distillers uses a technique called agricole, which uses fresh cane juice during the distillation process instead of molasses.

"We start off with a cane that provides a good-quality drinking juice and then we use the beer fermenter to make a wash,” Mr Messenger said.

"We crush the juice and ferment it in a beer fermenter which we think gives it a better wash,” he said.

"We do it over a period of time to get a better quality.”

Paul Messenger hand cuts the Sugar Cane at South Tumbulgum.
Paul Messenger hand cuts the Sugar Cane at South Tumbulgum. Scott Powick

Mr Messenger said he grew the cane on his property to ensure it was freshly cut.

"We cut and crush on the same day,” he said.

"It takes us about three to four hours to cut because we're doing it by hand these days.

"We had a big storm about two months ago and it just knocked all the cane over.

"Everything got flattened and then started to grow up again so the set cutter can't pick it up. This is our fifth year of harvest.”

Mr Messenger said it took about nine days to make a barrel of rum, then it had to age for three or more years.

"Rum is hard work, it's not a get-rich-quick scheme,” he said.

Mr Messenger said because the rum was made from freshly cut cane juice it could be made in the months between August and November only.

Paul with some of his award-winning products.
Paul with some of his award-winning products. Scott Powick

"For the rest of the year we always intended to have another product we could make,” he said.

And Husk Distillers found the perfect product in its gin.

"We were looking for something unusual because we wanted to challenge the convention,” Mr Messenger said.

"Everything we do here at Husk Distillers is a little bit different to a typical distillery so we created Ink Gin,” he said.

"It's the first Butterfly Pea-infused gin, first deep blue gin and the first gin that changes colour.

"We do a post-distillation infusion with cut and trimmed, specially prepared, Butterfly Pea flowers. It's like a big tea bag.”

Husk Distillers has won several awards from around the world, including the Australian Drinks Industry Award for Innovation for Ink Gin.

