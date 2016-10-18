Tastings at Hastings Point this Saturday

SAMPLE dishes from some of the best chefs on the Tweed will be on offer at Hastings Point headland on Saturday as the Tweed Foodie Fest expands to the coast.

Take a stroll through the stalls and enjoy $6 and $12 plates from some of the region's best restaurants including Black Oak, Ju Ju's, Mavis' Kitchen, Piece of Cake and more.

Event organiser Kerry Turner said this was the first time the festival, which highlights the produce of the Tweed, had expanded to the coast.

"With the great success of the events in Murwillumbah, which have been operating for six years now, we thought it was time to spread our wings,” Ms Turner said.

"If you don't want to book a table, come along and bring your own seat or a picnic blanket, it's going to be a great night.

"Enjoy a glass of local beer, cider, gin or rum and enjoy local entertainment as the sun sets on the day.”

Ms Turner encouraged festival-goers to watch out for the park-and-ride facilities, with Mount Warning Tours to provide complimentary shuttles running from Kingscliff, SALT, Casuarina, Cabarita and Pottsville throughout the afternoon and evening.

Gates open at 4pm, with the event open until 11pm.

Book a seat at one of the tables for $15 per person, or bring your own. Cash is not accepted at any of the stalls, with $6 coupons on sale at the event. ATM's will be available on site if access to cash is needed.

FAST FACTS:

What: Tweed Foodie Fest at Hastings Point

When: Saturday, October 22, 4pm til late

Cost: $6 and $12 plates, $15 per table seat (optional)

Bookings and more information: www. tweedfoodiefest.com.au