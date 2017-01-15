Teen allegedly carrying MDMA tablets, cannabis and cash

A TEENAGER caught in a daytime bust in a Tweed shopping mall was allegedly carrying MDMA tablets, cannabis and thousands of dollars in cash.

The 17-year-old was allegedly found with 49 MDMA tablets, almost 200g of cannabis and $4000 in cash.

He was netted as part of a Tweed Byron LAC drug dog operation at a mall on Wharf St on Thursday afternoon.

Police seized all items for forensic examination and the boy was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail ahead of a court appearance.

The bust continued a busy week for police with officers also arresting a couple who were targeting beachgoers during a holiday crime spree.

A woman, 28, and a man, 39, were arrested in Byron Bay on Wednesday after a recent spate of thefts on Main Beach, Byron Bay.

They were charged with 31 offences, including shop- lifting and drug charges.