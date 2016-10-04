Teen plots Tokyo course

GLOVES OF GOLD: Boxer Ethan Hartwig is dedicated to chasing his Olympic dream after defeating New Zealand's amateur champion.

A CASUARINA teenager has his eyes set on the biggest amateur boxing stage of them all after defeating the New Zealand middleweight amateur champion last weekend.

Training out of the Gold Coast's Police-Citizens Youth Club (PCYC), 15-year-old Ethan Hartwig travelled to Hamilton, New Zealand and defeated their 17-year-old champion in the 75-80kg class in a unanimous decision which will propel him towards Queensland and Australian titles.

"I usually fight older guys with more weight, but I was still a little nervous,” Hartwig said.

"He was the New Zealand champ and I didn't know much about him.

"It was packed in the stadium and it was pretty scary, but I did what I needed to do.”

The result is no fluke for the dedicated and driven athlete, who exudes the confidence necessary to become an Olympic level boxer as he continues his rise up the amateur rankings.

It's been a rapid rise for Hartwig, who only started boxing three years ago to keep fit.

"He was playing junior rugby league for Cudgen and he wanted extra fitness, so he started boxing,” said Ethan's father, Brad Hartwig.

"He then decided he wanted to pursue boxing over footy and he's taken it to the next level.”

Hartwig boasts a 17-win record from his 23 fights, including a silver medal at the Australian Golden Gloves tournament in Brisbane in August.

He rises for two hours of training daily before school, followed by nightly sessions at the PCYC five days a week and on Saturdays, on his way to potentially representing Australia at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"He's got great dedication for his age and he definitely puts in,” Brad said.

"He's actually a quiet and friendly kid. He's a straight-A student and one of those kids that has to perform at everything he does.

"He doesn't like losing and he's driven.”

While Hartwig will be too young to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 he has already plotted his short-term boxing future, which he hopes will lead him to World Championship level in 2017 in Europe.

"I'll fight in the Queensland titles on November 25, then Australian selections in Adelaide in February,” Hartwig said.

"If I win there I can make the Youth World Championships in Russia and Ukraine.”