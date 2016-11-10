Teenagers recruited for Remembrance Day services

Remembrance Day will be observed around the nation with services at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

TEENAGERS have been recruited for Remembrance Day services at Tweed Heads and Coolangatta to help keep alive the spirit of young Australians who served on the battlefields in the First World War.

At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 the armistice ending the First World War came into effect and the fighting on the Western Front stopped.

Almost 300,000 Australians served on the Western Front and more than 45,000 died. They are among the more than 102,000 Australians who have died serving the nation in all wars and conflicts.

They will be honoured when Australians observe one minute's silence at 11am as part of the Remembrance Day activities around the nation.

Tweed Heads Coolangatta RSL sub-branch will host services at Chris Cunningham Park, Tweed Heads at 11am (NSW) and one hour later at Queen Elizabeth II Park, Coolangatta.

The teenagers, wearing historic uniforms worn by Australian medics, will make an appearance at both ceremonies.

Tweed Heads Coolangatta RSL treasurer John Griffin said it would increasingly fall to the young to remember their military history and keep the spirit of the Anzacs alive.

Tweed Heads Coolangatta RSL will hold services at Chris Cunningham Park, Tweed Heads at 11am (NSW) and one hour later at Queen Elizabeth II Park, Coolangatta.

Services will also be staged at other venues around the region, including in Kingscliff at the cenotaph on Marine Pde and in Murwillumbah at the cenotaph on Tumbulgum Rd.

Murwillumbah RSL vice president Kevin Sharpley said everybody was welcome to attend the event and recommended that people arrive ahead of time with the service to commence just prior to 11am.