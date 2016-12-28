Teens on the run after vehicle flips, crashes into home

A teenage boy is in police custody and more are on the run after a four-wheel-drive flipped before crashing into a house at Currumbin on the Gold Coast overnight.

Around 11.30pm, a 4WD was travelling north along Galleon Way when the driver lost control, causing the car to run into a fence before flipping down an embankment and crashing into a house in Keegan Circuit.

Nobody in the house was injured and all of the occupants of the vehicle, who are believed to be teens, fled the scene.

A 14-year-old boy was detained by a resident nearby until police arrived and is now in police custody.

The boy was not injured but transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital as a precaution.

Police are continuing their investigations to locate the driver of the vehicle and the other occupants.