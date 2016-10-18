24°
News

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

Owen Jacques
| 18th Oct 2016 6:30 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EXCLUSIVE

PARENTS are being warned not to use homeopathic teething gels and tablets after they were linked to 10 deaths in the United States, as the Australian regulator investigates the products.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has confirmed it has begun "urgent testing" of the range, aimed at calming distressed infants.

A TGA spokesperson said the drug regulator was urging parents "not to use the product while investigations are being conducted".

Manufacturer Hyland's has pulled the tablets and gels from shelves in US after the Food and Drug Administration warned the death of 10 children may be linked to the products.

The FDA - the American equivalent of the TGA - told parents to seek urgent medical help if their child experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating or agitation after using the products.

The link between the homeopathic teething products and the deaths remains under review by the FDA.
 

The homeopathic teething tablets remain on sale in Australia, despite the company removing them from sale in the US.
The homeopathic teething tablets remain on sale in Australia, despite the company removing them from sale in the US.

In Australia, just as in the US, these products have avoided the kind of scrutiny applied to other medicines because they are a homeopathic remedy.

The FDA did not require the company to issue a recall on the products, although Hyland's voluntarily removed the items from sale.

The products remain for sale in pharmacies across Australia.

In 2010, the FDA received reports of illness in children who used the products was consistent with belladonna toxicity. At the time it also found the teething tablets had "inconsistent" amounts of belladonna.

Belladonna, also known as "deadly nightshade" is the active ingredient in the Hyland's products.

In a letter to its customers, Hyland's wrote that it would stop selling its teething gels and tablets in the US after the FDA's warning against their use.

The products are now subject to an "urgent investigation" by Australia's drug regulator.
The products are now subject to an "urgent investigation" by Australia's drug regulator.

The company maintains its products are safe to use, but added that parents with concerns should consult their doctor, and read the labels carefully.

In a statement, Hyland's wrote it "has not been made aware of any of the data" in relation to issues caused by its products.

"The fact is that we have not been made aware of any medical or statistical evidence to support a causal link between homeopathic teething tablets and adverse outcomes at this point," it wrote.

Hyland's has been sought for comment.

Topics:  baby drugs homeopathic parenting teething therapeutic goods association

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

EXCLUSIVE: AUSTRALIA’S drug regulator is warning parents not to use homeopathic teething gels and tablets after they were linked to 10...

Sporting giant killers secure state second

GOLDEN RUN: Pacific Coast's basketball team

Tweed school goes on a dream run

Supporting special care baby nursery

FAMILY FUN: The organising committee are ready to help the Tweed Hospital special care nursery.

Help support the Tweed Hospital special care nursery.

Putting community first for Pottsville contender

Chris Cherry (centre) and her team are running as independents in the Tweed Shire Council election.

Idyllic childhood at Wooyung prompts candidate to run for council

Local Partners

Passports stamped for China trip

Murwillumbah retiree prepares for cultural journey to China.

Former Wallaby and celebrated author visiting Tweed

Celebrated author Peter FitzSimons will give a free talk at Tweed Heads Library on November 2.

Peter FitzSimons will present a free talk at Tweed Heads Library

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame his island mate Lee for playing a part in his exit.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending.

Lady Gaga: Being a woman "ain't easy"

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

LADY Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy".

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell

X Factor judge's quick quip draws gasps from audience

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil, Orpheus Omega, and Flynn Effect hit the stage at Max Watts in Brisbane under Destroy All LInes touring.

Lacuna Coil's first headline tour a super success

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right...

Ignore All Previous Pricing - This Home Must Sell on Auction Day if not Prior

35 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SAT 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST AND SUN 10:30 - 11:00AM NSW DST This elegant GJ Gardner home is just 18 months old offering the perfect...

Secure this Brick and Tile Family Home - The Owners Have Purchased Elsewhere

3 Peel Circuit, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $485,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SAT 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST Single level, very low maintenance and close to all necessities this four-bedroom home ticks all the boxes...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest