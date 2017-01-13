Temperatures soar during heatwave today

TEMPERATURES are soaring on the Tweed, with the mercury rising to just over 37° in Tweed Heads South today.
The reading (pictured) was recorded in the sun at 2.15pm today, and there's little respite ahead, with the heatwave set to continue well into next week.
Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 36° tomorrow, with high humidity making it seem even hotter.
How hot is it where you are today?
Five-day forecast:
- Murwillumbah: Saturday 36, 24; Sunday 30, 22; Monday 30, 22; Tuesday 31, 22; Wednesday 36, 23
- Cabarita: Saturday 33, 24; Sunday 29, 22; Monday 29, 22; Tuesday 29, 22; Wednesday 33, 23
- Tweed: Saturday 31, 24; Sunday 29, 23; Monday 29, 23; Tuesday 29, 22; Wednesday 31, 24