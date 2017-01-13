Temperatures soar during heatwave today

Tweed is in the middle of a heatwave, with temperatures soaring on Friday

TEMPERATURES are soaring on the Tweed, with the mercury rising to just over 37° in Tweed Heads South today.

This high reading of 37 degrees was captured at Tweed Heads South at 2.15pm on Friday. Daniel McKenzie

The reading (pictured) was recorded in the sun at 2.15pm today, and there's little respite ahead, with the heatwave set to continue well into next week.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 36° tomorrow, with high humidity making it seem even hotter.

