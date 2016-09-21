Thai wife fronts court over elderly husband assault

Somdee Muedthpthan, 44, also known as 'Sophie Brown' appeared at Tweed Local Court today.

A THAI national accused of threatening to stab her elderly husband while he slept at their Tweed Heads home, has had her case adjourned so police can locate her "vulnerable" victim, 37 years her senior.

Somdee Muedthpthan, 44, also known as 'Sophie Brown', appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday accompanied by a translator, for a hearing before Magistrate Michael Dakin who adjourned the matter to give Tweed police extra time to locate 81-year-old retiree Fredrick Brown.

Court documents show Muedthpthan had been married to Mr Brown for three months, when earlier this year she allegedly stalked and intimidated, and then assaulted Mr Brown on May 2, 2016, at about 8.30pm.

Police alleged the woman then again stalked and intimidated and assaulted Mr Brown at their Tweed Heads home at about 10.15pm on May 25.

An Apprehended Violence Order to protect Mr Brown from contact with Muedthpthan, along with bail conditions stipulating she could not drink alcohol, was approved at Tweed Local Court on June 20.

Police allege Muedthpthan then breached the AVO when she assaulted Mr Brown, causing actual bodily harm, at about 10pm on June 24 before arresting her two days later.

Muedthpthan was given conditional bail to appear yesterday and a subpoena was served on Mr Brown to appear but he did not front court to support the police claims.

Tweed-Byron LAC police were unable to reach Mr Brown by mobile and he has vacated the Tweed Heads home he shared with his wife since being served notice to appear.

Magistrate Dakin said although Muedthpthan should have her matters finalised quickly due to Mr Brown's advanced age, he "should be considered as vulnerable" and misadventure from illness could not be excluded as a reason for his failure to front court.

"If the facts were to be established to the criminal standard, (the matter) involves quite serious criminal offending, involving physical violence, the threat of physical violence, including threats to stab the victim while he slept," Magistrate Dakin said.

"On balance (the matter) should be adjourned for more enquiries to be made by police to locate Mr Brown."

Muedthpthan and her criminal defence lawyer Ian McKay declined to comment as they left the courtroom but court documents stated she strongly denied her guilt on all of the charges.