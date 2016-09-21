21°
News

Thai wife fronts court over elderly husband assault

Alina Rylko
| 20th Sep 2016 4:57 PM Updated: 21st Sep 2016 2:47 PM
Somdee Muedthpthan, 44, also known as 'Sophie Brown' appeared at Tweed Local Court today.
Somdee Muedthpthan, 44, also known as 'Sophie Brown' appeared at Tweed Local Court today. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A THAI national accused of threatening to stab her elderly husband while he slept at their Tweed Heads home, has had her case adjourned so police can locate her "vulnerable" victim, 37 years her senior.

Somdee Muedthpthan, 44, also known as 'Sophie Brown', appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday accompanied by a translator, for a hearing before Magistrate Michael Dakin who adjourned the matter to give Tweed police extra time to locate 81-year-old retiree Fredrick Brown.

Court documents show Muedthpthan had been married to Mr Brown for three months, when earlier this year she allegedly stalked and intimidated, and then assaulted Mr Brown on May 2, 2016, at about 8.30pm.

Police alleged the woman then again stalked and intimidated and assaulted Mr Brown at their Tweed Heads home at about 10.15pm on May 25.

An Apprehended Violence Order to protect Mr Brown from contact with Muedthpthan, along with bail conditions stipulating she could not drink alcohol, was approved at Tweed Local Court on June 20.

Police allege Muedthpthan then breached the AVO when she assaulted Mr Brown, causing actual bodily harm, at about 10pm on June 24 before arresting her two days later.

Muedthpthan was given conditional bail to appear yesterday and a subpoena was served on Mr Brown to appear but he did not front court to support the police claims.

Tweed-Byron LAC police were unable to reach Mr Brown by mobile and he has vacated the Tweed Heads home he shared with his wife since being served notice to appear.

Magistrate Dakin said although Muedthpthan should have her matters finalised quickly due to Mr Brown's advanced age, he "should be considered as vulnerable" and misadventure from illness could not be excluded as a reason for his failure to front court.

"If the facts were to be established to the criminal standard, (the matter) involves quite serious criminal offending, involving physical violence, the threat of physical violence, including threats to stab the victim while he slept," Magistrate Dakin said.

"On balance (the matter) should be adjourned for more enquiries to be made by police to locate Mr Brown."

Muedthpthan and her criminal defence lawyer Ian McKay declined to comment as they left the courtroom but court documents stated she strongly denied her guilt on all of the charges.

 

Somdee Muedthpthan, 44, also known as &#39;Sophie Brown&#39; appeared at Tweed Local Court on Tuesday (Sep.
Somdee Muedthpthan, 44, also known as 'Sophie Brown' appeared at Tweed Local Court on Tuesday (Sep. SCOTT POWICK
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  editors picks, tweed byron lac command, tweed heads local court

Final farewell for much-loved Mustangs player Grant Cook

Final farewell for much-loved Mustangs player Grant Cook

A FULL house packed the pews at Sacred Heart Church, Murwillumbah, today as those who knew and loved Grant Cook bid their final farewell to the Mustangs player.

Thai wife fronts court over elderly husband assault

Somdee Muedthpthan, 44, also known as 'Sophie Brown' appeared at Tweed Local Court today.

Somdee Muedthpthan, 44, also known as 'Sophie Brown' appeared today

'Fitspiration': you can have a hot bikini bod in your 40s

INSPIRATION: Health coach Wendy van den Akker, 49, at Cugden Creek.

Wendy, 49, shows there's no excuses to be skinny and not starving

THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...

Windmills, an iconic emblem of the Netherlands.

4 things to do on the Tweed this week

Local Partners

Kingscliff height petition gathers pace

A PETITION opposing plans to increase Kingscliff's three-storey building height limit continues to gather momentum.

'Fitspiration': you can have a hot bikini bod in your 40s

INSPIRATION: Health coach Wendy van den Akker, 49, at Cugden Creek.

Wendy, 49, shows there's no excuses to be skinny and not starving

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

NOKIA says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to deliver speeds 1000 times faster than those promised by the National Broadband Network.

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Beachside Boutique Beauty!

15/9 Garfield Terrace, Surfers Paradise 4217

Apartment 2 1 1 $499,000

Enjoy the ultimate Gold Coast lifestyle in this light and airy north facing 2 bedroom unit located just a step from the sand and surf of Surfers Paradise Beach. ...

Immaculate Family Home

28 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

This recently fully renovated family home won't disappoint. Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun, this 3 bedroom split level home offers stunning...

Solid family home with panoramic coastal views are just the beginning....

5 Malua Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 5 3 3 $640,000 ...

Elevated in a prime location, this large family residence boasts amazing north views to the ocean in Malua Park Estate Relax in the cabana by the sun drenched...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Elevate Your Lifestyle!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated at the Pinnacle of a private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been cleverly built on the...

Catch It While You Can!

1/57 Darnel Street, Elanora 4221

3 1 1 Interest above...

What an absolutely beautifully presented addition to the property market! Convenient and low maintenance living at its absolute best - this impeccable brick and...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 24th SEPTEMBER 1:00 - 1:30PM This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

BIG BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY - RAINBOW BAY - SOUTHERN GOLD COAST

1/237 Boundary Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Commercial 0 0 $70,000

This is an excellent opportunity for an operator to take over this exclusive business in the heart of Rainbow Bay. One of the biggest holiday destinations on the...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME WEDNESDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER 2016 - 5-5.30PM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN HOME THIS SATURDAY 24th SEPTEMBER 2:00 - 2:30pm You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park