23°
News

The best businesses in town

Aisling Brennan | 30th Sep 2016 10:41 AM
TOP JOB: James Perrin and Georgia Brown from Stone and Wood celebrate winning the Northern Rivers Regional Business of the Year Award.
TOP JOB: James Perrin and Georgia Brown from Stone and Wood celebrate winning the Northern Rivers Regional Business of the Year Award. Aisling Brennan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED scooped the pool at the Northern Rivers Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony in Lismore last weekend, with three businesses from the shire claiming top prizes.

Stone and Wood Brewing Co stole the show after winning the Sustainability, Employer of Choice and Business of the Year awards.

Having won the Employer of Choice Award last year, Stone and Wood head of engagement Zarah Prior said winning the award again was testament to the hard work of the employees at the Murwillumbah brewery.

"For them it's been a real affirmation of everything we've been working so hard towards,” Ms Prior said.

"It's real evidence that Stone and Wood don't just talk the talk but we walk the walk.”

Ms Prior said the company was proud to have won this year's Sustainability Award for the work it was doing in the region.

"Everything we want to do is about celebrating this part of the world and making sure we make an impact that contributes and doesn't take away from this part of the world,” she said.

Employer of Choice Award winner Zarah Prior from Stone and Wood.
Employer of Choice Award winner Zarah Prior from Stone and Wood. Contributed

Stone and Wood sustainability leader James Perrin said the business wanted to have a minimal environmental impact by setting targets for water and energy usage and waste.

"We look at how many litres of water it takes to make one litre of beer, which for us is about three and a half litres of water to one litre of beer, which is a fairly common metric of breweries around the world,” Mr Perrin said.

"We have a 100kW solar system installed on the roof, which provides 15-20% of our energy on site.”

Mr Perrin said the company was also careful not to waste any by-products from the brewing process.

"In the brewing industry there's a lot of organic waste, so as much as we can we try to reuse that in the local community,” he said.

"We sell and distribute our grain after it's been used to brew the beer, to sell to farmers in the local region as a cattle feed additive.

"We give the yeast from the fermentation process to a professional composting partner of ours and he mixes that in with local sawdust and shavings to create compost.”

Innovation Award winner Husk Distillers founder Paul Messenger.
Innovation Award winner Husk Distillers founder Paul Messenger. Contributed

Tumbulgum's Husk Distillers won the Excellence in Innovation Award and founder Paul Messenger said the awards were a great way to celebrate local businesses.

"It's fantastic because after all this hard work you get to dress up occasionally and have a bit of fun,” Mr Messenger said.

The Young Entrepreneur Award went to the owner of IC Signs, Nathan Day, from Tweed Heads.

All the winning businesses will go on to represent the Northern Rivers region at the NSW Business Chamber State Business Awards in Sydney on Friday, November 25.

Young Entrepreneur Award winner Nathan Day from IC Signs.
Young Entrepreneur Award winner Nathan Day from IC Signs. Contributed

The 2016 Northern Rivers Regional Business Award winners are:

Visitor Experience: Cafe Swish

Retail: Alstonville Quality Meats

Professional Services: Southern Cross Credit Union

Trade, Construction and Manufacturing: Morgan Earthworks

Aged Care and Wellbeing: Mareeba Aged Care

Personal Services: Lady Bella

Young Business Executive: Kirsty Christensen, Fresh Dental Care - Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Urunga and Macksville

Young Entrepreneur: Nathan Day IC Signs

Business Leader: Caroline Meehan, Heartfelt Homes

Business Ethics: The Farm Byron Bay

Innovation: Husk Distillers

Sustainability: Stone and Wood Brewing

Small Business: Coaster Kings

Business: Casino RSM Club

Employer of Choice: Stone and Wood Brewing

Export: Hemp Foods Australia

Local Chamber of the Year: Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Business of the Year: Stone and Wood Brewing

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  husk distillers, ic signs nathan day, northern rivers regional business awards, stone and wood brewery

Probe into scooter death

Probe into scooter death

Tweed detectives have finalised their report on a recent Banora scooter death for the NSW Coroner after an elderly man's body was found in water.

The best businesses in town

TOP JOB: James Perrin and Georgia Brown from Stone and Wood celebrate winning the Northern Rivers Regional Business of the Year Award.

Stone and Wood claim top gong for best business in Northern Rivers.

OPINION: The great white shark hype

Great white shark smiling in the blue ocean

If there's a shark sighting, I want to know about it

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Fancy racing a freight train?

Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Twelve Apostles feature

Local Partners

Kick the Kilos: September 29

An impressive Kick the Kilos Tuesday has seen the Tweed community continue strong results.

Where is Kingscliff's clock?

Tweed Daily News archives show the Kingscliff clock's official unveiling in 1972.

Mystery of the Kingscliff clock 'lost in time'

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

BRAD Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement.

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Fancy racing a freight train?

Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Twelve Apostles feature

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

The Bachelorette contestant Tommy Saggus.

BRISBANE bachelor hopes show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Beachside Boutique Beauty!

15/9 Garfield Terrace, Surfers Paradise 4217

Apartment 2 1 1 $499,000

Enjoy the ultimate Gold Coast lifestyle in this light and airy north facing 2 bedroom unit located just a step from the sand and surf of Surfers Paradise Beach. ...

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

HIGHLY MOTIVATED VENDOR - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS WILL BE SUBMITTED

9007b The Boulevard, Benowa 4217

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

On one of the better streets in the sought-after new section of Royal Pines stands this superb architect designed home; built by an engineer to the same exacting...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME SATURDAY OCTOBER 1ST 11:00 - 11:30AM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the Tweed...

STUNNING WATERFRONT UNIT - GROUND FLOOR - FULLY RENOVATED

1/10 Mugga Way, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 3 1 1 $469,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM Located in a prime waterfront location this recently renovated ground floor 3 bedroom unit presents a rare...

A generous landholding boasting picturesque views

48 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $249,000

Serenely positioned and boasting easterly views over across to Terranora is this 613 sqm parcel of land. Don't miss your opportunity to create a magnificent...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1 OCTOBER 2016 10:00 - 10:30AM This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

House 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 1st OCTOBER FROM 10:00 - 10:30AM This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Penthouse in beach paradise

Take in the beach front views from the balcony of 701/ 4-10 Douglas Street, Kirra.

This beachfront penthouse is the perfect place to enjoy the views.

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record