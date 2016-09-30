The best businesses in town

TOP JOB: James Perrin and Georgia Brown from Stone and Wood celebrate winning the Northern Rivers Regional Business of the Year Award.

TWEED scooped the pool at the Northern Rivers Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony in Lismore last weekend, with three businesses from the shire claiming top prizes.

Stone and Wood Brewing Co stole the show after winning the Sustainability, Employer of Choice and Business of the Year awards.

Having won the Employer of Choice Award last year, Stone and Wood head of engagement Zarah Prior said winning the award again was testament to the hard work of the employees at the Murwillumbah brewery.

"For them it's been a real affirmation of everything we've been working so hard towards,” Ms Prior said.

"It's real evidence that Stone and Wood don't just talk the talk but we walk the walk.”

Ms Prior said the company was proud to have won this year's Sustainability Award for the work it was doing in the region.

"Everything we want to do is about celebrating this part of the world and making sure we make an impact that contributes and doesn't take away from this part of the world,” she said.

Employer of Choice Award winner Zarah Prior from Stone and Wood. Contributed

Stone and Wood sustainability leader James Perrin said the business wanted to have a minimal environmental impact by setting targets for water and energy usage and waste.

"We look at how many litres of water it takes to make one litre of beer, which for us is about three and a half litres of water to one litre of beer, which is a fairly common metric of breweries around the world,” Mr Perrin said.

"We have a 100kW solar system installed on the roof, which provides 15-20% of our energy on site.”

Mr Perrin said the company was also careful not to waste any by-products from the brewing process.

"In the brewing industry there's a lot of organic waste, so as much as we can we try to reuse that in the local community,” he said.

"We sell and distribute our grain after it's been used to brew the beer, to sell to farmers in the local region as a cattle feed additive.

"We give the yeast from the fermentation process to a professional composting partner of ours and he mixes that in with local sawdust and shavings to create compost.”

Innovation Award winner Husk Distillers founder Paul Messenger. Contributed

Tumbulgum's Husk Distillers won the Excellence in Innovation Award and founder Paul Messenger said the awards were a great way to celebrate local businesses.

"It's fantastic because after all this hard work you get to dress up occasionally and have a bit of fun,” Mr Messenger said.

The Young Entrepreneur Award went to the owner of IC Signs, Nathan Day, from Tweed Heads.

All the winning businesses will go on to represent the Northern Rivers region at the NSW Business Chamber State Business Awards in Sydney on Friday, November 25.

Young Entrepreneur Award winner Nathan Day from IC Signs. Contributed

The 2016 Northern Rivers Regional Business Award winners are:

Visitor Experience: Cafe Swish

Retail: Alstonville Quality Meats

Professional Services: Southern Cross Credit Union

Trade, Construction and Manufacturing: Morgan Earthworks

Aged Care and Wellbeing: Mareeba Aged Care

Personal Services: Lady Bella

Young Business Executive: Kirsty Christensen, Fresh Dental Care - Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Urunga and Macksville

Young Entrepreneur: Nathan Day IC Signs

Business Leader: Caroline Meehan, Heartfelt Homes

Business Ethics: The Farm Byron Bay

Innovation: Husk Distillers

Sustainability: Stone and Wood Brewing

Small Business: Coaster Kings

Business: Casino RSM Club

Employer of Choice: Stone and Wood Brewing

Export: Hemp Foods Australia

Local Chamber of the Year: Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Business of the Year: Stone and Wood Brewing