The best businesses in town

TWEED scooped the pool at the Northern Rivers Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony in Lismore last weekend, with three businesses from the shire claiming top prizes.
Stone and Wood Brewing Co stole the show after winning the Sustainability, Employer of Choice and Business of the Year awards.
Having won the Employer of Choice Award last year, Stone and Wood head of engagement Zarah Prior said winning the award again was testament to the hard work of the employees at the Murwillumbah brewery.
"For them it's been a real affirmation of everything we've been working so hard towards,” Ms Prior said.
"It's real evidence that Stone and Wood don't just talk the talk but we walk the walk.”
Ms Prior said the company was proud to have won this year's Sustainability Award for the work it was doing in the region.
"Everything we want to do is about celebrating this part of the world and making sure we make an impact that contributes and doesn't take away from this part of the world,” she said.
Stone and Wood sustainability leader James Perrin said the business wanted to have a minimal environmental impact by setting targets for water and energy usage and waste.
"We look at how many litres of water it takes to make one litre of beer, which for us is about three and a half litres of water to one litre of beer, which is a fairly common metric of breweries around the world,” Mr Perrin said.
"We have a 100kW solar system installed on the roof, which provides 15-20% of our energy on site.”
Mr Perrin said the company was also careful not to waste any by-products from the brewing process.
"In the brewing industry there's a lot of organic waste, so as much as we can we try to reuse that in the local community,” he said.
"We sell and distribute our grain after it's been used to brew the beer, to sell to farmers in the local region as a cattle feed additive.
"We give the yeast from the fermentation process to a professional composting partner of ours and he mixes that in with local sawdust and shavings to create compost.”
Tumbulgum's Husk Distillers won the Excellence in Innovation Award and founder Paul Messenger said the awards were a great way to celebrate local businesses.
"It's fantastic because after all this hard work you get to dress up occasionally and have a bit of fun,” Mr Messenger said.
The Young Entrepreneur Award went to the owner of IC Signs, Nathan Day, from Tweed Heads.
All the winning businesses will go on to represent the Northern Rivers region at the NSW Business Chamber State Business Awards in Sydney on Friday, November 25.
The 2016 Northern Rivers Regional Business Award winners are:
Visitor Experience: Cafe Swish
Retail: Alstonville Quality Meats
Professional Services: Southern Cross Credit Union
Trade, Construction and Manufacturing: Morgan Earthworks
Aged Care and Wellbeing: Mareeba Aged Care
Personal Services: Lady Bella
Young Business Executive: Kirsty Christensen, Fresh Dental Care - Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Urunga and Macksville
Young Entrepreneur: Nathan Day IC Signs
Business Leader: Caroline Meehan, Heartfelt Homes
Business Ethics: The Farm Byron Bay
Innovation: Husk Distillers
Sustainability: Stone and Wood Brewing
Small Business: Coaster Kings
Business: Casino RSM Club
Employer of Choice: Stone and Wood Brewing
Export: Hemp Foods Australia
Local Chamber of the Year: Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Business of the Year: Stone and Wood Brewing