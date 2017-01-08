26°
The Let's Dance Community movement arrives

Daniel McKenzie
| 8th Jan 2017 5:30 PM
Get ready to bust a move in Murwillumbah with the Let's Dance Community.
Get ready to bust a move in Murwillumbah with the Let's Dance Community.

DISCO divas and electronica enthusiasts can now bust a move with a new dance community starting up in 2017.

Let's Dance Community is a new social group based in Murwillumbah for people who want to enjoy a dance to old and new school tunes.

Aimed at those who are 30-plus, the friendly, accepting environment will provide a unique blend to Murwillumbah's social scene.

The group's monthly events will be held the second Saturday of each month at the new Jacob Marley's Taphouse (ex-Haven bar) which is at 8/13 Wharf St, Murwillumbah, just down the alley between Juju's and the Commonwealth Bank.

The first dance will be held on Saturday, January 14, from 7pm-midnight and you can dress up, meet new friends or just chill for a $10 donation.

For further information, visit the Let's Dance Community page on Facebook to keep up to date with future events, give feedback, make suggestions, help out, or even register as a guest DJ for one of the monthly events.

Let's Dance Community:

  • What: Social dancing
  • When: Saturday, January 14
  • Where: Jacob Marley's Taphouse, Murwillumbah
Tweed Daily News
New social dance group wants to get the Tweed moving

