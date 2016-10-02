26°
News

The truth behind Tweed's Hospital MRI application knock back

Alina Rylko
| 2nd Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Health Minister Sussan Ley.
Health Minister Sussan Ley. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FEDERAL Health Minister Sussan Ley said the Tweed Hospital's MRI application had been knocked back because it came outside of a licence application round.

A spokesperson for Ms Ley for the Australian Government Department of Health said successive governments had to ensure the provision of public funding for MRIs was "both fair and financially responsible”.

"Since its introduction on the Medicare Benefits Schedule, MRI has been carefully managed through a series of targeted application processes as well as provider, requester and item level restrictions,” he said.

"These controls help to support the provision of high quality, safe and cost effective health care for all Australians in a financially responsible manner. At this stage, the government has not advised of a further round of applications for Medicare eligibility of MRI units.”

"Should an opportunity arise to apply for MRI Medicare eligibility, the Department of Health will notify relevant radiology industry groups.”

But Able Medico manager Mark Grahame said the government could use its discretionary ministerial powers outside of the tender process to approve the licence.

"It's entirely up to the minister,” Mr Grahame said.

"We understand the criteria that needs to be met. Where there's a particularly strong case - and the Tweed is the strongest we've ever seen - it's worth pushing through.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest challenged Federal MP Justine Elliot to deliver a fully rebateable MRI scanner licence.

"She's jumping on a popular issue in the hospital, let's see what more she can do than write a letter,” Mr Provest said.

"She should really step-up to the plate and really bring something tangible back to the electorate.”

Mr Provest said he would lobby Federal Assistant Minister for Rural Health Dr David Gillespie over the issue.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  federal health minister sussan ley, #heal our hospital, heal our hospital, #hoh, tweed hospital, tweed mp geoff provest

The truth behind Tweed's Hospital MRI application knock back

The truth behind Tweed's Hospital MRI application knock back

Why Tweed Hospital patients have to pay up front for a service which is noramlly fully covered by Medicare.

Golf fundraiser for shot at the big time

FUNDRAISER: Sheridan Gorton and coach Graeme Trew on the driving range at Murwillumbah. A golf day for Gorton will be held at Murwillumbah Golf Club next Sunday.

Murwillumbah golfer needs community support to get to US circuit.

Fight for Tweed MRI

JOINING FORCES: Able Medico's Mark Grahame, Richmond MP Justine Elliot with Medical Staff Council chairman Dr Mike Lindley-Jones.

United campaign opens for 'critical' hospital service

Big October approaching for bowls

SPRING BOWLS: The greens will be packed as October promises a big month of bowls.

October to heat up the greens.

Local Partners

Kick the Kilos: September 29

An impressive Kick the Kilos Tuesday has seen the Tweed community continue strong results.

Where is Kingscliff's clock?

Tweed Daily News archives show the Kingscliff clock's official unveiling in 1972.

Mystery of the Kingscliff clock 'lost in time'

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

The New Zealand house that hemp built

The New Zealand house that hemp built

HEMP is turning a new leaf in Taranaki, with a house made of the marijuana-like plant featuring on tonight's Grand Designs NZ.

Jason Dundas ready for X Factor debut

The X Factor host Jason Dundas.

NEW season of reality singing show features new host and judges.

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor judges Adam Lambert, Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian.

A WAVE of new shows will launch after the footy finals.

Britney Spears smoked cannabis as a teenager

Britney Spears

Britney Spears experimented with cannabis when she was 17.

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga to perform in coveted spot

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Actor Allison Williams

Actors farewell smash hit HBO show Girls after six seasons

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Elanora&#39;s Best Buy!!

14 Bergamont Street, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

This beautiful, superbly presented family home is certainly one of the areas's BEST bargain buys! After 15 happy years in residence, the owners of this impeccable...

Beachside Boutique Beauty!

15/9 Garfield Terrace, Surfers Paradise 4217

Apartment 2 1 1 $499,000

Enjoy the ultimate Gold Coast lifestyle in this light and airy north facing 2 bedroom unit located just a step from the sand and surf of Surfers Paradise Beach. ...

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

HIGHLY MOTIVATED VENDOR - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS WILL BE SUBMITTED

9007b The Boulevard, Benowa 4217

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

On one of the better streets in the sought-after new section of Royal Pines stands this superb architect designed home; built by an engineer to the same exacting...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME SATURDAY OCTOBER 1ST 11:00 - 11:30AM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the Tweed...

STUNNING WATERFRONT UNIT - GROUND FLOOR - FULLY RENOVATED

1/10 Mugga Way, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 3 1 1 $469,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM Located in a prime waterfront location this recently renovated ground floor 3 bedroom unit presents a rare...

A generous landholding boasting picturesque views

48 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $249,000

Serenely positioned and boasting easterly views over across to Terranora is this 613 sqm parcel of land. Don't miss your opportunity to create a magnificent...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1 OCTOBER 2016 10:00 - 10:30AM This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Penthouse in beach paradise

Take in the beach front views from the balcony of 701/ 4-10 Douglas Street, Kirra.

This beachfront penthouse is the perfect place to enjoy the views.

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record